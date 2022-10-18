Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend over vehicle in Greenville Co.
A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend following a fight over a vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing
Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man to death Monday night in Walhalla.
WYFF4.com
'I wasn't going with him': Upstate veteran recalls frightening involvement in officer involved shooting
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate veteran recalls his frightening involvement in an officer-involved shooting in Pickens Co. Wednesday night. It started as a normal evening for Isaiah McKinney. "I was on my way home from work coming from 123 and I turned onto kay drive. When I got...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for owner of goat found running loose in Anderson Co.
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the owner of a goat that was found running loose in Belton on Wednesday. Deputies said the goat was found and secured in the area of Martin Ford Road and then taken to a location for safe holding.
FOX Carolina
Man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after they were hit by a car. The coroner said the incident happened on Monday, October 17 near East Main Street. The victim 26-year-old David Veaseth Spey was pronounced dead at around 3:33...
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff in Pickens Co.
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
FOX Carolina
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
1 dead, 1 arrested in Laurens Co. assault
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident on the 20000 block of Highway 221 North Sunday night in reference to an altercation.
Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
Man stabbed to death in Oconee County
Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
Man charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A man was charged with driving under the influence after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Greenville.
my40.tv
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
FOX Carolina
Search underway for missing 13-year-old in Greenville Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an active search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl in Pelzer. Piper Rawson, who has been missing since Sunday, was last seen in the area of West Georgia Road and Reedy Fork Road around 6 p.m., according to deputies. She was last wearing a white shirt and pink and purple flannel pajama pants.
