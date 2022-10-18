ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

UVA Wise’s first Teaching in Appalachia Conference features novelist Silas House

By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU: Lowest elevations enjoying peak foliage

Fall color is beginning to leave the highest elevations, but there’s still time to catch vibrant hues in the shadow of the mountains. “This weekend may be the last good opportunity to enjoy the splendor and botanical diversity of the Appalachian Highlands,” said Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has monitored autumn foliage for weeks. “Bundle up and head on out.”
Kingsport Times-News

Adult Services at Elizabethton Library features recurring monthly programs and special events

ELIZABETHTON — The activities and events held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are not just for kids. Staff member Maryann Odom oversees the adult services and events at the library. These are not only geared to the needs and interests of adults, but include monthly events that reoccur each month. These events are: Coloring Connection; Tea Talk; Arts and Crafts: and Carter County Fiber Art Guild.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The Mousetrap coming to Northeast State Nov. 10-13

BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions. The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit “The Mousetrap.” Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
livability.com

5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia

This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Nominations open for Governor's awards

KINGSPORT - Nominations for the 14th annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted for Sullivan County, according to a press release. The awards will celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett

Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County Commission OKs sale of Colonial Heights Middle School

The Sullivan County Commission voted unanimously to approve selling Colonial Heights Middle School for $2.3 million Thursday night to Lakeway Christian Schools. The action takes place just days after the Sullivan County Board of Education approved the sale.
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time, negotiation on purchase of building for Kabota partnership

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The school board unanimously...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

UT, local partners teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A new dental clinic that could one day turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school came closer to reality on Tuesday when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with three other partners to move forward with the project. University of Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program

ELIZABETHTON — A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Donnie Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as quality...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy