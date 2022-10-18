UVA Wise’s first Teaching in Appalachia Conference features novelist Silas House

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
To sprout gardeners, KCS Education Foundation awards grant to Johnson Elementary
KINGSPORT — Johnson Elementary School’s garden club has won a $5,000 grant from the Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation. The club is called the Johnson Sprouts and has established a pollinator garden at the school.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU: Lowest elevations enjoying peak foliage
Fall color is beginning to leave the highest elevations, but there’s still time to catch vibrant hues in the shadow of the mountains. “This weekend may be the last good opportunity to enjoy the splendor and botanical diversity of the Appalachian Highlands,” said Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has monitored autumn foliage for weeks. “Bundle up and head on out.”
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport schools named Niche's Best Place to Teach, fourth in Best Overall District in Tennessee
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has been ranked No. 1 as “Best Place to Teach in Tennessee” out of 135 school districts in the 2023 Niche Best Schools ranking. KCS also has been named fourth best overall school district in the Volunteer State and fourth in having the best teachers.
Kingsport Times-News
UT Health Science Center, ETSU teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced Tuesday they are partnering with ETSU to open a dental clinic in Kingsport. The hope is that the clinic will transform into a four-year dental college.
Kingsport Times-News
Adult Services at Elizabethton Library features recurring monthly programs and special events
ELIZABETHTON — The activities and events held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are not just for kids. Staff member Maryann Odom oversees the adult services and events at the library. These are not only geared to the needs and interests of adults, but include monthly events that reoccur each month. These events are: Coloring Connection; Tea Talk; Arts and Crafts: and Carter County Fiber Art Guild.
Kingsport Times-News
The Mousetrap coming to Northeast State Nov. 10-13
BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions. The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit “The Mousetrap.” Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
Kingsport establishing academic dental clinic that could eventually become dental school
Kingsport could eventually be home to a dental school through a collaboration between the city, the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health.
WDBJ7.com
Transgender policy provokes strong response during Board of Education meeting
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s model policies for transgender students brought strong reaction from supporters and opponents during a meeting of the Virginia Board of Education Thursday morning. Members of the board listened to speakers for well over two hours, and most of the comments involved the policies that...
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
Kingsport Times-News
Nominations open for Governor's awards
KINGSPORT - Nominations for the 14th annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are now being accepted for Sullivan County, according to a press release. The awards will celebrate the efforts of volunteers who strive to improve their communities through service.
Kingsport Times-News
TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett
Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County Commission OKs sale of Colonial Heights Middle School
The Sullivan County Commission voted unanimously to approve selling Colonial Heights Middle School for $2.3 million Thursday night to Lakeway Christian Schools. The action takes place just days after the Sullivan County Board of Education approved the sale.
Kingsport Times-News
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time, negotiation on purchase of building for Kabota partnership
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The school board unanimously...
Johnson City Press
Eva's voice to be heard Saturday in Gate City
GATE CITY – She still has a voice. And her voice will be heard Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
UT, local partners teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A new dental clinic that could one day turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school came closer to reality on Tuesday when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with three other partners to move forward with the project. University of Tennessee...
Kingsport Times-News
The battle for the musket is at hand
Need anything else be said in Washington County this week?
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON — A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Donnie Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as quality...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes to sell former Colonial Heights Middle to Christian school
BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian School is one step closer to opening at the former Colonial Heights Middle School campus. An access road being built for West Ridge High School also is moving closer to reality.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
