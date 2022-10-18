Read full article on original website
athomeincarlsbad.com
Carlsbad Village Faire Nov. 6, 2022
Another favorite arts and craft fair, the Carlsbad Village Faire, returns Sunday November 6. The Carlsbad Village Street Faire is reportedly the largest outdoor 1-day fair in the US. There is also a Carlsbad Village Faire in May each year. The Carlsbad Village Faire is open from 8 am until...
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond-Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall
Thank you to everyone who attended the Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall. The goal of the meeting was to explain the placement process for SVP’s and with that knowledge, be equipped to stop them in the future. My biggest takeaway was we need to get the word out to...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego's fifth Raising Cane's location will open in Chula Vista
Louisiana-based Raising Canes are poised to open at the Chula Vista Center next year, saving the South Bay’s chicken tender-lover some time and gas. Slated to be the fifth San Diego location upon its March 2023 opening, a Raising Cane's at the Chula Vista Center will save South Bay customers a roughly 20-minute drive to the closest location in Santee. The first San Diego location opened in Santee in 2018, with the second area branch opened in Vista, the third in Mira Mesa, and the fourth in Escondido.
thevistapress.com
Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled This Weekend
Oceanside, CA -This weekend, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate work along the LOSSAN rail line. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. The closure is scheduled from 12:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, through...
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
KPBS
Valley Center-Pauma Schools ramp up visitor security
Valley Center-Pauma Unified schools are ramping up security with new technology. The Raptor Security System scans a visitor's ID and prints out a badge. That badge will need to be worn by the visitor at all times while on campus. "We’re a large high school so it helps keep us...
northcountydailystar.com
New, Modern Fire Station Opens in Carlsbad October 20th
In 1969 when Fire Station 2 was built on the edge of the Batiquitos Lagoon next to the world famous La Costa Resort, it was home to one firefighter who responded to about 250 calls a year. On Thursday, the City of Carlsbad will celebrate the completion of a new,...
Coast News
Local officials react to uproar over queer Halloween event
ENCINITAS — Local officials are reacting to an unfolding uproar in Encinitas over a school district’s decision to post an online flyer advertising a queer Halloween party. Last week, parents at the Encinitas Unified School District organized a protest after an advertisement for Boo Bash, the “queerest free Halloween party for youth and families,” on the school district’s website via PeachJar, a digital hub for events and communications.
Del Mar to consider a building electrification ordinance
Del Mar will consider a building electrification ordinance, following cities including Encinitas and Solana Beach that have already enacted their own ordinances.
matadornetwork.com
Where To Eat, Play, and Sightsee in San Diego, California in 2022
Booking a trip to San Diego means a fun vacation is in store, filled with sunshine on your face, toes in the sand, and plenty of meals of margaritas and fresh fish tacos. But knowing the best things to do in San Diego can make your trip even better. These suggestions for the best places to go, eat, and play, plus tips on packing and what to know before visiting will help make sure every moment of your San Diego vacation counts.
thevistapress.com
The Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces New Holiday Event!
“Jingle Terrace Live” Will Offer Light Shows, Concerts, Movies and More from December 7 through December 18. Vista, CA (October, 2022) – The City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre announces that it will produce a new event for the holiday season. “Jingle Terrace Live” will feature nine nights of holiday light shows, concerts and movie nights. Except for the two concert nights, admission is free. “Jingle Terrace Live” will replace “Jingle Terrace Park,” a holiday drive-thru event held in 2020 and 2021 in Brengle Terrace Park. That event provided holiday entertainment during the pandemic. “Jingle Terrace Live” will bring all the lighting and display elements from “Jingle Terrace Park” into the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The Moonlight’s technical team is designing a magical light show which will illuminate the amphitheatre in holiday splendor. Visitors will be able to walk through light installations and enjoy numerous displays activated throughout the amphitheatre.
Fox40
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the...
eastcountymagazine.org
FANITA RANCH SUIT SEEKS TO BLOCK PROJECT
October 18, 2022 (Santee) -- A group of four environmental organizations led by Preserve Wild Santee filed a lawsuit to overturn the city of Santee’s approval last month of Fanita Ranch, the 3,000 residential project that has been hotly contested for several decades. In the lawsuit filed in San...
Plan for subdivision and two new homes on Fay Avenue in La Jolla gets approval from San Diego hearing officer
After gaining support during local reviews earlier this year, a project to divide a lot on Fay Avenue in La Jolla to build two new houses got the approval of a San Diego hearing officer Oct. 19.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
San Diego weekly Reader
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”
He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
KPBS
County pays over $4 million to woman who blinded herself
San Diego County will pay just under $4.5 million dollars to Tanya Suarez, who blinded herself in 2019 while in jail. The settlement is the result of a lawsuit filed against the county by Suarez, who said deputies on the scene failed to prevent her own self-harm while hallucinating under the effects of methamphetamine. Then, San Diego’s utility rates, already among the highest in the nation, will be going up again this January. And, local school board races are of high interest in the upcoming election, in part because of school districts’ role in pandemic response. After, we cover the District 2 and 4 races on the San Diego City Council. Finally, we hear about an amusement park that used to call San Francisco’s Ocean Beach home.
Firefighters halt spread of East County brush fire
A brush fire that broke out Thursday in the Rancho San Diego area is now under control, first responders said.
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe
Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
