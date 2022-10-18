ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

The Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces New Holiday Event!

“Jingle Terrace Live” Will Offer Light Shows, Concerts, Movies and More from December 7 through December 18. Vista, CA (October, 2022) – The City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre announces that it will produce a new event for the holiday season. “Jingle Terrace Live” will feature nine nights of holiday light shows, concerts and movie nights. Except for the two concert nights, admission is free. “Jingle Terrace Live” will replace “Jingle Terrace Park,” a holiday drive-thru event held in 2020 and 2021 in Brengle Terrace Park. That event provided holiday entertainment during the pandemic. “Jingle Terrace Live” will bring all the lighting and display elements from “Jingle Terrace Park” into the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The Moonlight’s technical team is designing a magical light show which will illuminate the amphitheatre in holiday splendor. Visitors will be able to walk through light installations and enjoy numerous displays activated throughout the amphitheatre.
VISTA, CA
Top 5 events for this coming weekend in San Diego!

The weekend is just around the corner, so new things are happening in San Diego within the next few days. Here are five things taking place near you this weekend!. 1. Pure Project Fall Fest (Balboa Park) Fall is upon us and it is time to enjoy Balboa Park in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Carlsbad Village Faire Nov. 6, 2022

Another favorite arts and craft fair, the Carlsbad Village Faire, returns Sunday November 6. The Carlsbad Village Street Faire is reportedly the largest outdoor 1-day fair in the US. There is also a Carlsbad Village Faire in May each year. The Carlsbad Village Faire is open from 8 am until...
CARLSBAD, CA
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside -Special Offer Save $5 Per Ticket

Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in our returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes.$30 in advance or $35 the day of, tickets for this walkable Downtown shopping experience are limited to 300. Get yours for the next 7 days for only $25!
OCEANSIDE, CA
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe

Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”

He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
ESCONDIDO, CA
New, Modern Fire Station Opens in Carlsbad October 20th

In 1969 when Fire Station 2 was built on the edge of the Batiquitos Lagoon next to the world famous La Costa Resort, it was home to one firefighter who responded to about 250 calls a year. On Thursday, the City of Carlsbad will celebrate the completion of a new,...
CARLSBAD, CA
Walk in Memory of Deputy Collier

Join us for Walk Like MADD 5K walk/run. You can help make our roadways safe from impaired drivers until there are #NoMoreVictims. Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for the return of Walk Like MADD. Saturday, October 22 -7:00 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled This Weekend

Oceanside, CA -This weekend, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate work along the LOSSAN rail line. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. The closure is scheduled from 12:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, through...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Maybe Not Carmegeddon, but La Jolla I-5 Ramp Closure Could Wreak Traffic Havoc

Headed north on Interstate 15 in or through La Jolla early on Friday? Maybe for lunch?. Maybe don't. May be a good day to WFH. Caltrans sent out a revised news release relatively late on Thursday afternoon, warning drivers that maintenance crews would be shutting down the northbound I-5 ramp to La Jolla Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, expecting it to reopen by 2 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Taste the freshest Oysters in town

Ashley is taking you to Carlsbad Aquafarm for their unique tasting experience. Guests can book a tour of the farm to learn more about how they raise mussels and oysters. Each tour lasts about 30 minutes and is followed with a fresh oyster tasting that also lasts about 30 minutes. CEO Thomas Grimm explains why Carlsbad is the perfect environment to raise oysters and how they filter the lagoon.
CARLSBAD, CA

