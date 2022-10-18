Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Walk in Memory of Deputy Collier
Join us for Walk Like MADD 5K walk/run. You can help make our roadways safe from impaired drivers until there are #NoMoreVictims. Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for the return of Walk Like MADD. Saturday, October 22 -7:00 a.m.
countynewscenter.com
Be a Resource Parent for a Child in Need
There are children in San Diego who have experienced neglect, abuse, tragedy and abandonment. These children are from every race, ethnicity, culture, and age group and are in desperate need of a safe and loving home. They need the support of a resource parent until they can safely reunify with their families or establish other lifelong relationships through guardianship or adoption. You can help. Find out more about becoming a resource parent.
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond-Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall
Thank you to everyone who attended the Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall. The goal of the meeting was to explain the placement process for SVP’s and with that knowledge, be equipped to stop them in the future. My biggest takeaway was we need to get the word out to...
Woman blinded in jail settles with San Diego County for $4.35 million
SAN DIEGO — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming...
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
KPBS
North County mental health facility will fill regional need
County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
Voiceof San Diego
Residents Have Complained About Gunshots Coming from a Plant Nursery for Years. Here’s What We Found
Last month, I reported on a property north of Escondido, near San Pasqual Valley, that has garnered complaints from its neighbors for more than six years. The property was purchased in November 2016 by members of the Freedom Fighters Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by former U.S. Border Patrol Agent Alex Djokich and his wife.
chulavistatoday.com
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter services to income-qualifying National City residents
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter for cats and dogs services to income-qualified National City residents. There are only 20 spaces available for spay and neuter surgeries, which must be booked in person during business hours before the Nov. 16. Officials ask pet owners to not bring along their furry friends when booking an appointment.
All candidates for Superior Court of San Diego County in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Superior Court of San Diego County in California — Pete Murray and Peter Singer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Coast News
San Dieguito community seeks action after teacher’s remarks about Hitler
ENCINITAS — A Carmel Valley Middle School teacher’s portrayal of a photo of Adolf Hitler in the classroom and statement to a student that Hitler had “leadership qualities” has caused outrage and calls for action in the San Dieguito Union High School District. Carmel Valley parent...
chulavistatoday.com
Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread
With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
Victim of Fatal Del Cerro Shooting Was Walter Bailey, 47
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot last weekend in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and an injured person lying in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday found Walter Bailey, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego doctors warn parents against giving kids coffee
SAN DIEGO — Kids as young as 1-years-old are getting buzzed on coffee. But doctors warn there are some serious risks when you give young children caffeine. “Parents are giving their children as young as 2, a bit of coffee,” said Willough Jenkins, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital Behavioral Psychiatrist.
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
Eclectic Animals Rescued from Defunct Maryland Zoo by San Diego Sanctuary
Lions Tigers & Bears, San Diego’s accredited big cat, and bear sanctuary, completed a lifesaving animal rescue mission recently, transporting a dozen animals to new and safe homes and taking in five new animals. The animals were rescued from Tri-State Zoological Park (Tri-State Zoo) in Maryland, a defunct roadside...
Family of teen stabbed to death speaks
New information emerged about a teenager stabbed to death in Oceanside Tuesday night, as his family spoke about the tragedy.
City crews conduct sweep near Petco Park in advance of Championship Series
SAN DIEGO — Ahead of Tuesday's play-off game, city crews undertook a wide-scale sweep of public streets and sidewalks surrounding the stadium where dozens of homeless tents are usually pitched. This comes a couple weeks after the city renewed its policy of ordering homeless people to take their tents...
Victim identified in homicide in Del Cerro neighborhood
The victim of a homicide in the Del Cerro neighborhood has been identified, according to the San Diego Police Department.
thevistapress.com
Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled This Weekend
Oceanside, CA -This weekend, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate work along the LOSSAN rail line. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. The closure is scheduled from 12:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, through...
