San Diego County, CA

thevistapress.com

Walk in Memory of Deputy Collier

Join us for Walk Like MADD 5K walk/run. You can help make our roadways safe from impaired drivers until there are #NoMoreVictims. Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for the return of Walk Like MADD. Saturday, October 22 -7:00 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Be a Resource Parent for a Child in Need

There are children in San Diego who have experienced neglect, abuse, tragedy and abandonment. These children are from every race, ethnicity, culture, and age group and are in desperate need of a safe and loving home. They need the support of a resource parent until they can safely reunify with their families or establish other lifelong relationships through guardianship or adoption. You can help. Find out more about becoming a resource parent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond-Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall

Thank you to everyone who attended the Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall. The goal of the meeting was to explain the placement process for SVP’s and with that knowledge, be equipped to stop them in the future. My biggest takeaway was we need to get the word out to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

North County mental health facility will fill regional need

County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter services to income-qualifying National City residents

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter for cats and dogs services to income-qualified National City residents. There are only 20 spaces available for spay and neuter surgeries, which must be booked in person during business hours before the Nov. 16. Officials ask pet owners to not bring along their furry friends when booking an appointment.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Superior Court of San Diego County in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Superior Court of San Diego County in California — Pete Murray and Peter Singer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
Times of San Diego

Victim of Fatal Del Cerro Shooting Was Walter Bailey, 47

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot last weekend in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and an injured person lying in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday found Walter Bailey, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego doctors warn parents against giving kids coffee

SAN DIEGO — Kids as young as 1-years-old are getting buzzed on coffee. But doctors warn there are some serious risks when you give young children caffeine. “Parents are giving their children as young as 2, a bit of coffee,” said Willough Jenkins, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital Behavioral Psychiatrist.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled This Weekend

Oceanside, CA -This weekend, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate work along the LOSSAN rail line. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. The closure is scheduled from 12:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, through...
OCEANSIDE, CA

