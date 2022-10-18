Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Schank Dies: ‘American Movie’ Documentary Co-Star Was 53
Mike Schank, a musician who was featured prominently in American Movie, the cult 1999 documentary that won a big prize at the Sundance Film Festival, has died. He was 53. His close friend, Jackie Bogenberger, told the Associated Press that Schank died October 13 after a months-long battle with cancer. Several big-name actors and filmmaker mourned Schank on social media; read a sampling below. Director Chris Smith’s American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize — the first of several festival and critics’ awards and nominations it would glean. It centered on aspiring filmmaker Mark...
NME
Watch the sci-fi-inspired trailer for Yungblud’s short film ‘Mars’
Yungblud has shared the official trailer for his upcoming short film Mars – you can watch it below. The film is based on the Doncaster artist’s 2020 track of the same name, which appears on his second studio album ‘Weird!’. Set in the north of England,...
Circle Collective, DialogueTalk Team on ‘The Great Basin’ U.S. Release: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
DialogueTalk and Circle Collective have partnered for the U.S. release of acclaimed documentary “The Great Basin.” The documentary feature builds a complex panorama of rural Nevada through a tapestry of characters who work, live, and play there. The titular Great Basin is the location of the so-called “Loneliest Road in America” and can be seen as a microcosm of the economic, social, and ecological marginalization of 21st-century rural communities. The film will have its U.S. premiere at the Santa Fe Film Festival this month and screen at Denver Film Festival in November, ahead of a theatrical screening Q&A tour kicking off...
Jessi Combs Documentary Trailer Is Here
To get everyone primed for the new Jessi Combs documentary which is about to drop, HBO Max has released the official trailer. The feature, titled The Fastest Woman on Earth will debut on the streaming service October 20 and the footage shared looks incredible. Given the reputation HBO has cultivated over the years, that’s hardly surprising, but it’s good to see they didn’t cheap out for this project.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
‘American Movie’ Star Mike Schank Dies: Taika Waititi, Edgar Wright, and Patton Oswalt Pay Tribute
Mike Schank, best known for his role in the 1999 cult classic documentary American Movie, passed away Thursday morning (Oct. 13) at age 56. The Milwaukee Record reports that Schank was recently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy for Stage 4 cancer. The musician and actor was a member of the local...
Besides Being a Massive Star, Kerry Washington Is a Mom of 3
Actress Kerry Washington is dedicated to keeping her children out of the spotlight. She and husband Nnamdi Asomugha refrain from publicly sharing any photos of their children, instead choosing to shield them from the limelight to allow them to grow up under as normal of circumstances as possible. The "School For Good and Evil" star has opened up about her children in interviews from time to time, though, and allowed us a glimpse of what it's like growing up in her household.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie,” has died, according to a close friend. He was 53. Jackie Bogenberger said Schank had been battling cancer in recent months and died on Thursday. “It spread quickly everywhere throughout his body in a matter of weeks, touching almost everything except his brain,” Bogenberger said. “He did some chemo and radiation. One of the last things Mike said to me was, ‘Hey Jackie, I feel really bad for children who have cancer. They should never have to.’” “American Movie” won best documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and became a cult favorite over the years. It gave Schank several opportunities, including a role in the 2001 film “Storytelling” and a voice cameo as himself on the animated sitcom “Family Guy.”
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
Ted Sarandos Downplays ‘Knives Out 2′ Theatrical Deal, Says Netflix Is About “Entertaining Members With Netflix Movies On Netflix”
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos tossed cold water on hopes that the streamer’s recent deal with major cinema chains for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery could be the start of something bigger. “We are in the business of entertaining our members with Netflix movies on Netflix, so that’s where we focus all our energy and most of our spend,” he said during a video Q&A after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Related Story Netflix Tops Wall Street Q3 Estimates In Comeback Quarter Related Story Netflix Execs Don't Expect Subscriber Shift From Ad-Free To Ad-Supported Tier Despite Cheaper Price Related Story 'Luckiest Girl Alive'...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters
The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’ Release Date Pushed Back By Sony
Sony’s Columbia Pictures has pushed back the release date for its live-action Harold and the Purple Crayon film by five months, from January 27 to June 30, 2023. The film from Oscar-nominated director Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand) was previously set to open against Universal’s genre-bender Distant with Anthony Ramos, IFC Films’ Bob Odenkirk comedy Worlds Apart and Lionsgate’s action-thriller Plane starring Gerard Butler. It will contend on its new date with James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5, in which Harrison Ford is joined by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and more. Based on the 1955 children’s book of the same name by Crockett...
Patti LuPone resigns from Actors' Equity, doesn't see herself returning to the stage 'for a long time'
Send in the clowns because Patti LuPone has apparently left the "circus" that she calls Broadway. On Monday morning, the Tony winner tweeted, "Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out." In a...
When will Black Adam be on streaming? Estimated HBO Max release date
Here's when to expect Black Adam on HBO Max
Comments / 0