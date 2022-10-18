1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unclear at this time.

The identities of the two men have not yet been released and authorities have not released any details regarding a possible motive.

It’s also unclear if the two men fired at each other or were shot by another person, although the Sheriff’s Department said there were no outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777. Tips can also be submitted online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.