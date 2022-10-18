ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains

Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC New York

Asia's Energy Supply Looks Secure — Even as Europe Scrambles

As Europe struggles with a power shortage, Asia-Pacific's power supply remains secure mainly because it uses a lot of coal, data has shown. Unlike Europe which relies on gas for energy creation, gas makes up a much smaller portion of Asia's power mix. According to the International Energy Agency's latest...
NBC New York

10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 4.2% for First Time Since 2008

Treasury yields rose again on Thursday, continuing to climb into territory not seen in more than a decade. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed 10 basis points 4.23%, at one point hitting 4.239% for its highest level since 2008. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury traded up five basis points to 4.608%.
NBC New York

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Failed Budget and Market Turmoil

Truss was in office for just 44 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. For 10 days of her premiership government business was paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 23, Truss' finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a so-called "mini-budget" which began a turbulent...
NBC New York

From Fly Fishing to Cycling — the New Popular Pastimes of the Ultra-Rich

Fishing and cycling are among the ultra-rich's top ten favorite ways to spend their time, according to new research by wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth and investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Watch collecting is also a new addition to the list since 2000, pushing wine collecting out of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy