‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life Following Rape Conviction
Kaalan Walker, known for his role in the 2018 SuperFly remake, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in connection with multiple rape convictions. Per the Los Angeles Times, Walker was sentenced on Monday following his April conviction on multiple counts including forcible rape, statutory rape, and rape by intoxication. Complex has reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for comment.
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Mom
Ryan Grantham, who appeared on “Riverdale,” received a life sentence for killing his mother in 2020. E! News reports Grantham, 24, was sentenced on September 20 to life with the possibility of parole in 14 years. The court also issued a lifetime firearm ban. BC Prosecution Service told...
Coolio’s wayward ‘pimp’ son was facing yet another stretch in prison when his father suddenly died
LATE rapper Coolio's wayward son is still facing legal troubles and could potentially land another stint in prison, The U.S. Sun has learned. The iconic 90s rap star was found dead in a friend's Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday afternoon. He was 59. Coolio certainly stood by his ladies' man...
Key accuser in Danny Masterson rape trial testified that the actor brandished a gun after he assaulted her in 2003 incident
The woman, identified in court as Jen B., said Masterson threatened her and told her not to tell anyone after he sexually assaulted her in April 2003.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mystikal Requests Bond As Rape Trial Looms: Report
A new update has been shared in Mystikal’s case after it was reported that his legal team recently asked a judge to release the rapper on bond while he awaits trial for his impending rape case. Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was accused of first-degree rape after an alleged incident in late July. According to […]
FBI Tells Angelina Jolie She's 'Not Entitled' To See Sealed Records From Investigation Into Brad Pitt's 2016 Plane Incident
The FBI has fired back at Angelina Jolie’s demand they turn over additional records pertaining to its investigation into claims Brad Pitt assaulted her and their son on an airplane, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the FBI and the Department of Justice are asking...
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims
Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
HipHopDX.com
Fetty Wap Gets Sentencing Date In Drug Trafficking Case
Fetty Wap has reportedly been given a sentencing date in his federal drug trafficking case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Paterson, New Jersey rapper will be sentenced on January 18, 2023 by Senior United States District Judge, Joanna Seybert. The 31-year old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
thesource.com
Domestic Violence Case Against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Dropped Due to Rapper Not Cooperating with Prosecutors
The domestic violence case against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, has been tossed out. According to TMZ, the case was dismissed, which included a domestic violence charge, and was tossed out because 69 would not cooperate with law enforcement. According to Jade’s attorney Steven Bell, prosecutors reviewed the case and...
The happiest man on death row
Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.
ETOnline.com
Cuba Gooding, Jr. Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Lesser Charge
Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. will not face jail time for the forcible touching case against him in New York City after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. Prosecutors say Gooding completed six months of alcohol and behavioral counseling, allowing them to change his previous misdemeanor plea to a noncriminal violation.
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
hotnewhiphop.com
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate
UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
How Mel Gibson Has Now Been Roped Into Harvey Weinstein's Upcoming Rape Trial
After a recent hearing, Mel Gibson has been pulled into Harvey Weinstein's upcoming rape trial.
Wendy Williams Reportedly Checks Into Rehab For Substance Abuse Issues
As Wendy Williams prepares to enter the world of podcasting it has been reported that she is in rehab for substance abuse issues. The 58-year-old media personality has checked into a “wellness facility” to “manage her overall health issues,” her publicist Shawn Zanotti told The U.S. Sun.
