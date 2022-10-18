ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life Following Rape Conviction

Kaalan Walker, known for his role in the 2018 SuperFly remake, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in connection with multiple rape convictions. Per the Los Angeles Times, Walker was sentenced on Monday following his April conviction on multiple counts including forcible rape, statutory rape, and rape by intoxication. Complex has reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for comment.
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Mom

Ryan Grantham, who appeared on “Riverdale,” received a life sentence for killing his mother in 2020. E! News reports Grantham, 24, was sentenced on September 20 to life with the possibility of parole in 14 years. The court also issued a lifetime firearm ban. BC Prosecution Service told...
Mystikal Requests Bond As Rape Trial Looms: Report

A new update has been shared in Mystikal’s case after it was reported that his legal team recently asked a judge to release the rapper on bond while he awaits trial for his impending rape case. Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was accused of first-degree rape after an alleged incident in late July. According to […]
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims

Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
Fetty Wap Gets Sentencing Date In Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap has reportedly been given a sentencing date in his federal drug trafficking case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Paterson, New Jersey rapper will be sentenced on January 18, 2023 by Senior United States District Judge, Joanna Seybert. The 31-year old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
The happiest man on death row

Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
