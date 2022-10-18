Read full article on original website
Salem, Marshall volleyball teams fall in district semifinals
Salem’s volleyball team ended up losing its semifinal match in 3A-Northwest District Tournament Wednesday at Harding Academy in Searcy. The Lady Greyhounds fell in straight sets as the host Lady Wildcats posted scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-17. Marshall took top-seeded St. Joseph to all five sets but came...
Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic ends Friday at Norfork
Friday’s high school basketball schedule includes the final day of the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic at Norfork. The girls’ game between Mammoth Spring and Bergman tips off at 4, Norfork’s boys meet Mammoth Spring at 5:15, and Calico Rock plays a doubleheader against Ozark Mountain starting with the girls at 6:30.
Calico Rock teams lose, Ozark Mountain wins in Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic
Two area schools sent their teams to Norfork on Thursday for the third night of the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic. Calico Rock has a rough outing as they were swept by Bay. The Lady Pirates were edged out by the Lady Yellowjackets 40-37. Calico Rock also fell to Bay 73-65 in the boys’ game.
Friday football schedule includes homecoming night for MH
Friday’s high school football schedule includes homecoming night for Mountain Home. The Bombers return to the home field for the first time in three weeks by welcoming Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, but for Mountain Home,...
Thursday basketball schedule includes 3rd day of Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic
Thursday’s basketball schedule includes the third day of the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic at Norfork. Calico Rock plays a doubleheader against Bay starting with the girls at 4, and Ozark Mountain has back-to-back games with Deer beginning at 6:30. A few area teams will compete on the final...
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork girls winning opener in Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic
The Norfork High School girls’ basketball team began the season Tuesday with a victory on their home floor. The Lady Panthers began the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic with an 84-51 victory over Lead Hill. Elsewhere, Ozark Mountain’s high school teams were able to pick up a sweep at...
Tuesday volleyball results includes MHHS winning on Senior Night
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a good Senior Night on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers took their home finale in straight sets as they defeated Greenbrier 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22. Lindsay Jensen led Mountain Home with 12 kills, 21 assists, three aces and three blocks; Carson Schmitz had 12 kills, 10 digs, 10 assists and four aces; Anna McCarn provided seven kills; Addison Martz finished with 11 digs; Ali Czanstkowski added eight digs; and Emma Wilber ended up with three kills and two blocks.
MH gets 2 junior high football wins at West Memphis West
Mountain Home was able to pick up two junior high football victories Thursday at West Memphis West. The Junior Bombers took the freshman game over the Blue Imps 36-22. In addition, Mountain Home shut out West 16-0 in the eighth grade contest.
Norfork girls among winners on 2nd day of Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic
As they continue their defense of last year’s state championship, the Norfork High School girls’ basketball team picked up another dominating win on the second night of the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers invoked the mercy rule and beat up on Sloan-Hendrix 52-22.
Bakersfield, Dora volleyball teams begin district play Friday
Two area high school volleyball teams will be in Eminence on Friday for their openers in the Class 1, District 7 Tournament. Dora takes on the host Redwings at 5, and Bakersfield plays Couch at 7.
Thursday football schedule includes 2 MH junior high teams at West Memphis West
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes two Mountain Home teams going toward the Mississippi River for an outing with West Memphis West. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit travels to Atkins, Melbourne makes the trip to Newport, and Harrison hosts...
Hasselwander to be inducted into MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor
In addition to athletes, teams and coaches, the MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor traditionally recognizes others that contribute or show support for Bomber athletics. That trend will continue when local businessman and Bomber Booster Foundation President Brad Hasselwander gets enshrined at this weekend’s banquet. Hasselwander has been the chief...
Wynne (Arkansas) football coach suspended with pay: Report
Van Paschal is out, and Clark McBride will take over as the Yellowjackets' interim football coach
Former Bomber named Sun Belt Conference Runner of the Week
JONESBORO, Ark. (10/19/22) A former Mountain Home Bomber has picked up a big honor. After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home native clocked...
MHHS homecoming parade float voting now open
Polls are now open for the Mountain Home High School best class homecoming float. Visit ktlo.com/floatvote to choose a favorite between the senior, junior, sophomore and freshman class float. Voting will be open until Friday evening at 7 and winners will be announced prior to kickoff.
Margaret “Meg” Carlson, 60, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 60-year-old Margaret “Meg” Carlson of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals.Margaret “Meg” Carlson died Thursday in Little Rock.
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Getting back to normal
It’s cold this morning, but probably not as cold as it was Wednesday morning. And it will get warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will return to near the average high temperature as Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72° this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 80s Friday-Sunday,...
Former Arkansas Tech University campus ambassador Jerry the Bulldog dies
Former Arkansas Tech University campus ambassador Jerry Charles Young I has died after serving nine years at the university.
