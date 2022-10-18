ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, AR

KTLO

Salem, Marshall volleyball teams fall in district semifinals

Salem’s volleyball team ended up losing its semifinal match in 3A-Northwest District Tournament Wednesday at Harding Academy in Searcy. The Lady Greyhounds fell in straight sets as the host Lady Wildcats posted scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-17. Marshall took top-seeded St. Joseph to all five sets but came...
SEARCY, AR
KTLO

Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic ends Friday at Norfork

Friday’s high school basketball schedule includes the final day of the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic at Norfork. The girls’ game between Mammoth Spring and Bergman tips off at 4, Norfork’s boys meet Mammoth Spring at 5:15, and Calico Rock plays a doubleheader against Ozark Mountain starting with the girls at 6:30.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes homecoming night for MH

Friday’s high school football schedule includes homecoming night for Mountain Home. The Bombers return to the home field for the first time in three weeks by welcoming Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, but for Mountain Home,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tuesday volleyball results includes MHHS winning on Senior Night

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a good Senior Night on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers took their home finale in straight sets as they defeated Greenbrier 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22. Lindsay Jensen led Mountain Home with 12 kills, 21 assists, three aces and three blocks; Carson Schmitz had 12 kills, 10 digs, 10 assists and four aces; Anna McCarn provided seven kills; Addison Martz finished with 11 digs; Ali Czanstkowski added eight digs; and Emma Wilber ended up with three kills and two blocks.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Hasselwander to be inducted into MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor

In addition to athletes, teams and coaches, the MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor traditionally recognizes others that contribute or show support for Bomber athletics. That trend will continue when local businessman and Bomber Booster Foundation President Brad Hasselwander gets enshrined at this weekend’s banquet. Hasselwander has been the chief...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Former Bomber named Sun Belt Conference Runner of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (10/19/22)  A former Mountain Home Bomber has picked up a big honor. After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home native clocked...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

MHHS homecoming parade float voting now open

Polls are now open for the Mountain Home High School best class homecoming float. Visit ktlo.com/floatvote to choose a favorite between the senior, junior, sophomore and freshman class float. Voting will be open until Friday evening at 7 and winners will be announced prior to kickoff.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Margaret “Meg” Carlson, 60, Lakeview (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 60-year-old Margaret “Meg” Carlson of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals.Margaret “Meg” Carlson died Thursday in Little Rock.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Getting back to normal

It’s cold this morning, but probably not as cold as it was Wednesday morning. And it will get warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will return to near the average high temperature as Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72° this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 80s Friday-Sunday,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

