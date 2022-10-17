Logan Paul is preparing to take on “The Tribal Chief” and he’s getting help from some very capable trainers. On November 5th, Logan Paul approaches his biggest challenge since arriving to World Wrestling Entertainment. Accordingly, Paul will square off with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the company’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Reigns will lay his title on the line in this highly anticipated matchup, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To properly prepare, Logan Paul has revealed the duo of wrestling veterans that have helped train him, confirming a recent report from PWInsider.com.

17 HOURS AGO