Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
This small Alabama town teaches English to immigrant children in new way with amazing results
As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?”
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
WAFF
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
Falkville mother says child hasn’t received textbooks in 2022-23 school year
Fifth-grade students at Falkville Elementary School haven't received a textbook since the school year started, according to one concerned parent.
Animal rights advocates meet with Red Bay city council
Members of Save Our Strays, a local animal rights and protection organization, have begun attending city council meetings across Franklin County.
DCS: Decatur parent, bus driver get into altercation during drop-off
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
Hartselle Enquirer
Sparkman Elementary to close at end of school year
Students at Sparkman Elementary School in Morgan County will be transferred to Falkville, Priceville and Cotaco elementary schools next fall after the school board on Thursday evening unanimously voted to shut the school down at the end of this school year. Some school board members spoke before the vote, lamenting...
2 arrested after police find fentanyl, methamphetamine in Decatur
Two people were arrested after an investigation into illegal drug sales in Decatur.
Franklin County Times
Cornhole captivation: Russellville family plays competitively across the nation
For the past two and half years, playing cornhole has been a favorite pastime of Amber Fretwell and her husband, Shane. It’s gone from a casual, occasional family game to something much bigger. Once upon a time, the Fretwells had played cornhole in the backyard but had never been...
WAFF
Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation
DECATUR CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday an altercation was reported between a bus driver of Decatur City Schools and a parent. “This afternoon, Decatur Police Department was called to a report of an altercation involving a school bus driver and a parent. The incident happened on Decatur City Schools bus #28 on the southwest side of the Beltline. Decatur Police and the central office administration were quickly notified. Secondary reports into 911 claimed a weapon was involved; however, that information has been proven false. At no time were any students in danger or injured. This was an isolated incident between an upset parent and the bus driver. This is an ongoing investigation.”
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in north Alabama
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
theflorala.com
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
Brian Martin defense asks for unsealing of DA recusal motion
The defense of Brian Lansing Martin asked the court to unseal its motion asking the Colbert County District Attorney to recuse himself.
WAAY-TV
City of Madison looking into new funding agreement; possible annexation of Clift Farm Publix
City of Madison leaders met Wednesday in a special session to discuss the city's finances. The city is looking into a new funding agreement to replace the current one adopted in 2018. The city's attorney and financial advisor laid out details of the new potential financial agreement in the work...
WAAY-TV
Falkville man indicted on federal meth, gun charges
A Falkville man faces drug and gun charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury. Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Harvest man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash
The crash took the life of a 21-year-old from Harvest.
Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
Comments / 0