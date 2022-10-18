ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history

OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
OZARK, AL
WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Sparkman Elementary to close at end of school year

Students at Sparkman Elementary School in Morgan County will be transferred to Falkville, Priceville and Cotaco elementary schools next fall after the school board on Thursday evening unanimously voted to shut the school down at the end of this school year. Some school board members spoke before the vote, lamenting...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation

DECATUR CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday an altercation was reported between a bus driver of Decatur City Schools and a parent. “This afternoon, Decatur Police Department was called to a report of an altercation involving a school bus driver and a parent. The incident happened on Decatur City Schools bus #28 on the southwest side of the Beltline. Decatur Police and the central office administration were quickly notified. Secondary reports into 911 claimed a weapon was involved; however, that information has been proven false. At no time were any students in danger or injured. This was an isolated incident between an upset parent and the bus driver. This is an ongoing investigation.”
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
theflorala.com

UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history

Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Falkville man indicted on federal meth, gun charges

A Falkville man faces drug and gun charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury. Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
FALKVILLE, AL

