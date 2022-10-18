ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated

The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council candidates participate in local forum

Ten candidates for four College Station City Council seats covered a lot of ground Wednesday night at a candidate forum at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station, as questions were asked regarding property values and taxes, the 2022 bond package and more. Council seats up for election include the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Paul Torres, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 1

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) In my...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan ISD ready to move forward with transportation facility

The Bryan school district is ready to move forward with plans to build a new maintenance and transportation facility after the Bryan City Council unanimously approved its rezoning request. “Plans are underway to build the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex at N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Rd,” the district’s Facebook...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Raul Santana, Bryan SMD 1

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) Council members...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20

EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brent Hairston, Bryan mayor

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) Overall, I...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Football Standings: Oct. 18

Last week: College Station 27, Glenn 24 2 OTs Consol 39 Leander 15 Georgetown 59, East View 19 Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7. Friday’s 7 p.m. games: East View at Consol College Station at Georgetown Leander at Hendrickson 0 Cedar Park at Glenn. People are also reading…. District 10-5A...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Meet the candidates for mayor of Bryan

Today, The Eagle takes a look at the three candidates for Bryan mayor. Current Mayor Andrew Nelson has served two terms and is term limited. The city of Bryan elects five council members from single member districts, but the mayor and the sixth council member are elected at-large, by all the voters throughout the city.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Early voting about to begin

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday at five locations:. • Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan. • Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan. • Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Twin Oaks Landfill to hold Household Hazardous Waste event Saturday

Twin Oaks Landfill will hold its bi-annual Household Hazardous Waste event this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Old TI Road in College Station. The free event allows Brazos Valley residents to drop off items to be disposed including aerosol cans,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Gives surpasses $1 million goal during fourth annual giving day

Brazos Valley Gives held its fourth annual day of giving Tuesday, an 18-hour event for community members to donate and gain awareness for the area’s nonprofit organizations. Brazos Valley Gives surpassed this year's goal of $1 million at around 10:30 p.m., just a half-hour before the online giving ended at 11 p.m. Final totals will not be official until later this week. Ahead of Tuesday’s day of giving, Brazos Valley Gives had raised $219,178 in early giving, which began on Sept. 19 and ended early Tuesday.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan swimming team takes second at tri-meet with Waco Midway, Temple

The Bryan swimming team finished second at a tri-meet with Waco Midway and Temple on Thursday. Waco Midway won the meet. Bryan’s Asa Ayers won the boys 200-yard individual medley and placed second in the 500 freestyle, while Hugo West won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 freestyle. For the Lady Vikings, Kitri Hollis finished second in the girls 100 breaststroke.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match

Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn tops Kentucky White 2-0 in Valorant match

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team swept Kentucky White 2-0 on Monday to improved to 4-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for the Buccaneers. Blinn is in second place in its conference...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy