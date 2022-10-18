Read full article on original website
Fed's Harker Sees ‘Lack of Progress' on Inflation, Expects Aggressive Rate Hikes Ahead
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday said higher interest rates have done little to keep inflation in check, so more increases will be needed. "We are going to keep raising rates for a while," the central bank official said in remarks for a speech in New Jersey. "Given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4% by the end of the year."
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4.5% as Traders Weigh a Potential Slowdown in Fed Hikes
The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a fresh 14-year high on Friday, but bonds cut their losses after a report that some Federal Reserve officials are concerned about overtightening with rate hikes. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell more than 10 basis points to 4.504% in afternoon trading....
U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines
The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
China-Owned TikTok Denies It Could Use Location Information to Track U.S. Users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
