Fed's Harker Sees ‘Lack of Progress' on Inflation, Expects Aggressive Rate Hikes Ahead

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday said higher interest rates have done little to keep inflation in check, so more increases will be needed. "We are going to keep raising rates for a while," the central bank official said in remarks for a speech in New Jersey. "Given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4% by the end of the year."
U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines

The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

