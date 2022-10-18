Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
'It used to be homeless people, now it's working people'
As part of its Counting the Cost of Living series, BBC News will be asking people how they are coping - and revisiting them over the coming months. Andrea Bell founded the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, in July 2019, to help people in need across her city. To begin with,...
BBC
Ukrainian troops under close gunfire
Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
Ukraine Troops Finishing 'Mastery' of NASAMS, Awaiting Delivery: Official
Ukrainian troops are almost finished with their "mastery" of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and are awaiting a delivery of the military equipment amid their ongoing war against Russia. "SOON WE ARE EXPECTING THE DELIVERY OF FIRST NASAMS AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS. OUR SOLDIERS ARE FINISHING THE MASTERY OF THE...
BBC
US reminds pro-Putin Hungary it's a Western ally
The US embassy in Budapest has hit back at weeks of vitriolic anti-American comments from Viktor Orban's Fidesz government over the war in Ukraine. A one-minute video posted by the embassy this week on Twitter presented five anti-US remarks by government figures or their media allies. Viewers were asked to...
France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groups
BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures. The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
BBC
Daniel Hegarty: Decision not to prosecute soldier can be challenged
The family of a teenage boy shot dead in 1972 have been given permission to challenge a decision not to prosecute the soldier who killed him. Fifteen-year-old Daniel Hegarty was shot twice in the head by a solider in Londonderry. Last year, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced it was...
Is it jam tomorrow with Jeremy Hunt? | Brief letters
Brief letters: New chancellor | Memory tests | Political bilge | Odd school sayings
UK pubs may face beer shortage before World Cup amid drivers’ strike
The prospect of a UK beer shortage is looming as drivers and workers at a firm that makes about 40% of deliveries to UK pubs and clubs are to stage five days of strike action over pay and job cuts. About 1,000 drivers and dray workers – a person who...
BBC
Iran drone experts 'in Crimea' and life under occupation - Ukraine round-up
Iran has deployed experts to Russian-occupied Crimea to help launch drone attacks on Ukraine, according to the US government. Kyiv says Iranian drones have been used in a wave of attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure in recent days. "We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea...
BBC
Plaque unveiled for Irish woman who shot Mussolini
Dublin city council have put up a plaque to Violet Gibson. She came close to assassinating fascist leader Benito Mussolini during a speech in the 1920s. She has been seen as a forgotten heroine after she spent the rest of her life in an English mental health facility. A...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
US News and World Report
New UK Interior Minister Praises Hunt After Mini-Budget Debacle
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new interior minister, Grant Shapps, praised Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday, saying that while the government was having a difficult time, the country's new finance minister, Hunt, was doing a great job. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who initially built a cabinet of ministers loyal to her, has...
