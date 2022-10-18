ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains

Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC Miami

British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation

LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was up by 0.5% at 5 p.m. London time against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down...
NBC Miami

European Markets Lower as UK Political Chaos Continues; Retail Stocks Down 4%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday afternoon as political chaos in the U.K. continues following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. A leadership contest will now take place over the next week. Meanwhile, EU leaders are still debating how to tackle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy