Read full article on original website
Related
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
NBC Miami
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
NBC Miami
Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains
Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC Miami
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4.5% as Traders Weigh a Potential Slowdown in Fed Hikes
The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a fresh 14-year high on Friday, but bonds cut their losses after a report that some Federal Reserve officials are concerned about overtightening with rate hikes. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell more than 10 basis points to 4.504% in afternoon trading....
NBC Miami
Recent Earnings Reports Show the Fed Is Finally Making Progress Tamping Down Inflation, Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that the market is finally seeing signs that the Federal Reserve's succeeding in its fight against inflation. "We're now finally getting progress in the war on inflation, and progress is this market's most important product," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told...
NBC Miami
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was up by 0.5% at 5 p.m. London time against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down...
NBC Miami
European Markets Lower as UK Political Chaos Continues; Retail Stocks Down 4%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday afternoon as political chaos in the U.K. continues following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. A leadership contest will now take place over the next week. Meanwhile, EU leaders are still debating how to tackle...
NBC Miami
EU Leaders Give Political Backing to Gas Price Cap — But Details Yet to Be Hammered Out
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Friday moved one step closer to establishing a cap on gas prices after several months of discussions, with Germany now conceding that the idea "makes sense." The EU has been battling against an unprecedented energy shock stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However,...
Comments / 0