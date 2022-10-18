ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

wdhn.com

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at Los Angeles airport

(KTLA) – Authorities on Wednesday seized about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that were found packaged in several bags of what appeared to be candy at Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department narcotics detectives and DEA agents assigned to the airport responded to a TSA screening area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wdhn.com

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wdhn.com

Pot by the pump! Sales coming to Circle K

FLORIDA (WDHN) — Marijuana dispensaries coming soon to Florida gas stations. The global convenience store chain, Circle K, signed a lease agreement with Green Thumb Industries Inc. to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, according to AL.com. The cannabis partnership will start next year with ten of...
FLORIDA STATE
wdhn.com

Governor Ivey administers 13 grants to food providers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey awarded roughly $400,000 to help various Alabama charities, food banks and ministries. 13 grants were awarded by Gov. Ivey under the state’s Healthy Food Financing Program. The program offers assistance to food providers with any resources needed to supply healthy food to people in the service area.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

LA councilman’s future uncertain amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation. The chaos worsened Wednesday when one of the councilmen, Kevin...
LOS ANGELES, CA

