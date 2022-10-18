Read full article on original website
'White Lives Matter' shirt uproar exposes hatred towards White people: Candace Owens
Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, joined Kanye West -- now legally known as Ye -- in wearing White Lives Matter shirts during a visit to a fashion show.
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
New Gabby Petito video shows her 'exhausted,' 'scared' hours before her murder: body language expert
Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the newly emerged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie surveillance video from hours before the 2021 murder.
Gov. Hochul orders investigation after New York teacher told to take down 'progress pride' flag
New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an investigation into a school that forced a high school teacher to remove her pride flags from the classroom.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
After Being Replaced on 'Fox News @ Night', Is Shannon Bream Still With the Network?
If you’ve noticed that Shannon Bream isn't helming Fox News @ Night, you may be wondering if she is still with Fox News. The short answer is yes. Bream, who joined Fox News in 2007, is still employed by the cable channel. She’s just hosting a different show now, the long-running Fox News Sunday.
GREG GUTFELD: 'Bombshell revelation' shows DHS Secretary Mayorkas knowingly smeared border agents
Greg Gutfeld reacted to an email revealing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was alerted that no migrants were "whipped" in "whipping hoax" incident on "Gutfeld!"
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
Biden’s lies and outright fabrications are constantly dismissed, downplayed and softened by media
A New York Times report that referred to President Biden’s fabrications and lies as "folklore" with "factual edges shaved off" proves the media gives him a pass.
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Tuesday for referring to American youth as "our children" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Just 'plane' bad etiquette: Airline passenger drapes her long, thick hair over the back of her seat
A passenger on board an Aegean Airlines flight from Athens to Amsterdam flipped her long hair over her seat — which raised the eyebrows of food blogger Julie Christensen sitting behind her.
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Texas Illegal immigrant tries taking weapon away from Texas National Guardsman, authorities say
An illegal immigrant tried taking a rifle from a Texas National Guard soldier at the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday while a group of migrants were being detained, authorities said.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
