Long Beach, CA

CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico, ‘Dashing’ to raise funds

The pet event of the year is coming up soon. Animal Humane New Mexico is getting ready to dash towards its fundraising goal and host an annual event. Their goal is to reach $188,000 to offer help to homeless pets. The 40th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle will kick off...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend

Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s history of witchcraft and sorcery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every culture has its version of witches or a belief in witches. In New Mexico, European ideas about witches blend with traditions from Mexican, Spanish, and Native cultures. So, where do New Mexico’s beliefs about witches start?. State Historian of New Mexico, Rob Martinez,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Dry for the rest of the week, but another storm arrives this weekend

Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations

*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Windy Weekend Ahead

Sunshine, dry air, and lovely fall conditions will continue through the rest of the work week. Westerly winds will continue to draw in the dry air, bringing temperatures well above average to the east due to downslope warming. The westerly jet will pick up Saturday afternoon, bringing breezy but dry...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 was a big budget year for New Mexico, 2023 could be even bigger

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With record-high income from oil and gas production in the state, many of New Mexico’s government agencies received a funding boost in 2022. Now, it appears most state agencies are asking for even more funding in the upcoming fiscal year. A recent newsletter from the state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) tallies up […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Los Foodies Magazine partners with local creator

Los Foodies Magazine is known as New Mexico’s digital magazine, which works to promote the local food and beverage industry. They highlight ranchers, farmers, chefs, and more. They have some updates. Los Foodies latest partnership is with ‘RedorGreen’ a Youtube channel created by Angela Crespin. Eric Martinez from Los...
NEW MEXICO STATE

