Video: APD chases California man accused of trying to set fires at gas pumps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department had to take down a driver who they think really wanted to blow up gas pumps around town. Police say 35-year-old Johnathan Nava, from California, had been spotted trying to start fires earlier in the night including a gas pump a few miles away. A chase led them […]
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
Former New Mexico CYFD case workers getting big settlement in whistleblower lawsuit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico will be paying a big chunk of change to two former New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department caseworkers who claim they were forced to quit their jobs after blowing the whistle on a case they say was mishandled. That case ended up getting national attention when […]
KRQE News 13
Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico is failing them
Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico is failing them. Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico …. Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico is failing them. LANL helping brewers create great beer by using sound …. LANL helping brewers create great beer by using sound...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico, ‘Dashing’ to raise funds
The pet event of the year is coming up soon. Animal Humane New Mexico is getting ready to dash towards its fundraising goal and host an annual event. Their goal is to reach $188,000 to offer help to homeless pets. The 40th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle will kick off...
KRQE News 13
Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend
Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s history of witchcraft and sorcery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every culture has its version of witches or a belief in witches. In New Mexico, European ideas about witches blend with traditions from Mexican, Spanish, and Native cultures. So, where do New Mexico’s beliefs about witches start?. State Historian of New Mexico, Rob Martinez,...
KRQE News 13
Dry for the rest of the week, but another storm arrives this weekend
Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.
Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations
*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
KRQE News 13
Windy Weekend Ahead
Sunshine, dry air, and lovely fall conditions will continue through the rest of the work week. Westerly winds will continue to draw in the dry air, bringing temperatures well above average to the east due to downslope warming. The westerly jet will pick up Saturday afternoon, bringing breezy but dry...
Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
2022 was a big budget year for New Mexico, 2023 could be even bigger
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With record-high income from oil and gas production in the state, many of New Mexico’s government agencies received a funding boost in 2022. Now, it appears most state agencies are asking for even more funding in the upcoming fiscal year. A recent newsletter from the state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) tallies up […]
KRQE News 13
Los Foodies Magazine partners with local creator
Los Foodies Magazine is known as New Mexico’s digital magazine, which works to promote the local food and beverage industry. They highlight ranchers, farmers, chefs, and more. They have some updates. Los Foodies latest partnership is with ‘RedorGreen’ a Youtube channel created by Angela Crespin. Eric Martinez from Los...
