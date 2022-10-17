ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

The Independent

Jan 6 rioter sentenced to seven years in prison for providing taser used to attack police officer Michael Fanone

A January 6 rioter who supplied the taser used to attack a police officer during the Capitol attack will spend years behind bars. Kyle Young, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a tense hearing on Tuesday. Young, who brought his 16-year-old son to Washington DC from Redfield, Iowa, for the insurrection, had pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in May.While in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol, Young held a strobe light, pushed forward a stick-like object and assisted in throwing a large audio speaker toward the police line. He then held...
IOWA STATE
Oxygen

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Vermont Burglary, Petit Larceny Over Alleged Liquor Theft

Ezra Miller appeared — via video — in a Vermont court on Monday to plead not guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny charges. Miller, 30, was charged with burglary on Aug. 7 for an alleged incident that occurred in May, and the petit larceny charges (for theft under $900) were added thereafter. They have been out on their own recognizance and the condition that they not contact the residents of the allegedly burglarized property or set foot on the site. (Miller goes by they/them pronouns.)
STAMFORD, VT
truecrimedaily

N.Y. man pleads guilty to killing his mom, dumping her body in trash so he could collect inheritance

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 25-year-old pleaded guilty last week to killing his mother, who had been reported missing, and leaving her body in a garbage container. In a statement, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Jared Eng entered a plea for second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years to life and a maximum of 22 years to life in prison.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Athens Messenger

Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate

COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Oxygen

Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'

Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho State Journal

Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, angering accusers

NEW YORK (AP) — As Cuba Gooding Jr.’s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist — and a slap in the face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Had a Son 7 Months Before His Arrest

If you’ve been watching The Vow or reading about NXIVM, you know all about the accusations about the treatment of children within the organization. But does NXIVM leader Keith Raniere have children himself?. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Daily Mail, Raniere — who is serving a 120-year...

