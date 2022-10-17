Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Orleans rapper Mystikal will remain in custody after pleading not guilty on rape and domestic abuse charges, his lawyer says
New Orleans rapper Michael "Mystikal" Tyler pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, his attorney Joel Pearce told CNN.
Man pleads guilty to murder of ex-girlfriend in northern Minnesota
A Virginia, Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, admitted to the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking in May 2021. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together at the time of her death. The St. Louis...
Jan 6 rioter sentenced to seven years in prison for providing taser used to attack police officer Michael Fanone
A January 6 rioter who supplied the taser used to attack a police officer during the Capitol attack will spend years behind bars. Kyle Young, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a tense hearing on Tuesday. Young, who brought his 16-year-old son to Washington DC from Redfield, Iowa, for the insurrection, had pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in May.While in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol, Young held a strobe light, pushed forward a stick-like object and assisted in throwing a large audio speaker toward the police line. He then held...
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Vermont Burglary, Petit Larceny Over Alleged Liquor Theft
Ezra Miller appeared — via video — in a Vermont court on Monday to plead not guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny charges. Miller, 30, was charged with burglary on Aug. 7 for an alleged incident that occurred in May, and the petit larceny charges (for theft under $900) were added thereafter. They have been out on their own recognizance and the condition that they not contact the residents of the allegedly burglarized property or set foot on the site. (Miller goes by they/them pronouns.)
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
N.Y. man pleads guilty to killing his mom, dumping her body in trash so he could collect inheritance
NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 25-year-old pleaded guilty last week to killing his mother, who had been reported missing, and leaving her body in a garbage container. In a statement, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Jared Eng entered a plea for second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years to life and a maximum of 22 years to life in prison.
Convicted Wife-Killer Overdoses In Prison The Night Before His Sentencing
Bashar Ghazawi was convicted on Monday for killing his wife, Noor Ghazawi, in 2018. Hours before he was due to be sentenced, he was found unresponsive in his jail cell from a suspected overdose and subsequently died. A Louisville man who was convicted on Monday of killing his wife died...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
International Business Times
Man Strangles Woman With Phone Charger For Threatening To Expose Their Extramarital Affair; Sentenced
A man in Australia was sentenced to 18 years in prison for strangling a woman with a phone charger cord and burying her body at a park in Sydney. Chulsoo Jung, 56, was sentenced Friday at the New South Wales Supreme Court with a non-parole period of 13 years and six months.
Washington City Paper
D.C. Cop Charged With Murder Wants To Use Deceased Man’s Criminal Past As Defense
Michael Hannon, an attorney for D.C. police officer Terence Sutton, spent the better part of two days trying to convince U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman to allow him to describe to jurors the criminal history and other derogatory details about Karon Hylton-Brown, the man Sutton is accused of killing while on duty on Oct. 23, 2020.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate
COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'
Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
Marist College dad murder: suspect threatened to shoot man in face in prior New York robbery
The hardened criminal accused of murdering the father of a Marist College student inside a Courtyard Marriott in New York threatened to shoot a man in the face in a 2005 robbery.
Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks apologizes for disruptive behavior in court
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring dozens, appeared for a sixth day in court Monday.
Idaho State Journal
Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, angering accusers
NEW YORK (AP) — As Cuba Gooding Jr.’s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist — and a slap in the face.
Clayton News Daily
Florida man and son arrested for allegedly shooting at woman sitting in her car they believed was a burglar, sheriff says
A Florida man and his teenage son have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a woman sitting in her car, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Monday. Describing the Saturday incident as a "really, really stupid" crime that nearly led to...
NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Had a Son 7 Months Before His Arrest
If you’ve been watching The Vow or reading about NXIVM, you know all about the accusations about the treatment of children within the organization. But does NXIVM leader Keith Raniere have children himself?. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Daily Mail, Raniere — who is serving a 120-year...
Comments / 0