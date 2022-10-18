ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtvy.com

City working to make downtown Dothan desirable for developers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is taking steps to better downtown. Acres and acres of unused property lies in the heart of Dothan. City leaders want to make it desirable for developers. The city applied for a state grant that would allow environmental testing, targeting areas that could cause problems for future developments.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason. A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

ALDOT: resurfacing to begin on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 24, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface U.S. Highway 431 from north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland will begin. The project will consist of planning, resurfacing, and roadway markings. Lane closures...
HEADLAND, AL
wtvy.com

Resurrection performance postponed

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Arts Alliance have announced the postponement of the show REURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE. The concert was originally scheduled for October 20, 2022. It will now be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Ticket holders will...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, October 16, tragedy struck the Enterprise community. Three businesses lost to fire have left owners and customers heartbroken. The economic impact that will follow is substantial. “Number one you’ve got loss of revenue, which is extremely important not only to their livelihood, but the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise State Community College prepares to welcome new students

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College is ready to welcome new students. Priority registration for the spring term opens November 1. It’s recommended that new students register early to get the classes they need. Academic advisors are available in the Boll Weevil Center to help with the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan resident, HVAC company speaks on staying warm during cold snap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30’s which haven’t made its mark since early March. Dothan residents on Foster Street could be seen fighting the chilly temperatures wearing multiple layers with a warm beverage in hand to try to stay warm. “I...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s an event that helps set thousands of students up for success in the workforce each year. The Southeast Worlds of Work (WOW) is an event which provides exposure to career choices in the area, and for years they have successfully given back to the Wiregrass.
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

R.A.D. Women’s Self-Defense Course

The Dothan Police Department will host the final R.A.D. Women’s Self-Defense course of 2022 on November 12th and 19th at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center from 9:00am-4:00pm each day. There will be a 1 hour lunch break from 12:00-1:00pm. To register, email speters@dothan.org with your name, age and phone number.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

New restaurant finally opening in Dothan!

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After years of delays, a long-awaited Dothan seafood restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of the month, in a grand opening that will ‘shrimply’ be the best!. The Juicy Crab will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 26. According to...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pet of the Week: Purr with Pastel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joining City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon this week on News 4 Live at Lunch is 3 month old kitten Pastel. Pastel earned her name because of her coloring. She is actually a pastel calico kitten with a reverse pattern coat hence the pastel name, according to Mrs. Gideon.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Downtown fire ruled accidental

DALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss. Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Massive Wednesday structure fire north of Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. According to information from the City of Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb, Malvern, and Fadette Fire at around 3:45 p.m. to a structure fire with flames and smoke visible. The fire occurred at 3498 Highway 103 North, about 4 miles north of Slocomb. Wicksburg and Hartford Fire were later requested to respond due to the closest hydrant to the location being over two miles away.
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Museum of Art Talks Double Header Pumpkin Packed Weekend

ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert

GENEVA, AL

