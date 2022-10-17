Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
tvinsider.com
Julianne Moore to Lead AMC Royal Period Drama ‘Mary & George’
A British 17th century royal scandal centering on scheming mother Mary Villiers will be the focal point of the new AMC period drama, Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore. According to Deadline, the eight-part Jacobean drama will see the Oscar-winner play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who helped mold her son, George, to seduce King James I and become his lover. The pair’s outrageous plotting saw them rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential mother and sons England had ever seen.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released
“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here,… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released appeared first on Outsider.
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Popculture
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
Why Reese Witherspoon Thinks the Time Is Right for Netflix’s New Romance Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
When executive producer and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was tasked with casting a performer to play Amy Wheeler in “From Scratch,” Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir, she looked no further than her dinner table. Witherspoon was dining across from Zoe Saldaña, who was accompanied by her Italian husband and exchanging bits of dialogue in his native tongue, when she realized the “Avatar” star would be the perfect actor to play Amy. The show is an epic love story about Amy’s whirlwind romance with a hunky Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who she meets while studying abroad in...
Uzo Aduba To Headline ‘All Her Little Secrets’ Limited Series Adaptation In Works At Showtime
EXCLUSIVE: Showtime is developing All Her Little Secrets, a one-hour limited series drama based on Wanda M. Morris’ bestselling novel, starring and executive produced by Emmy winner Uzo Aduba. The project hails from writer Aurin Squire (Evil) who penned the pilot, Deniese Davis’ Reform Media Group and CBS Studios, where both Aduba and Squire are under overall deals. The limited series, based on Morris’ novel, centers on Ellice Littlejohn (Aduba), a Black female lawyer rising to the top of the corporate ladder. When she gets caught up in an affair and a mysterious conspiracy that puts her at risk of...
411mania.com
Titans Season 4 Trailer Previews Upcoming Season On HBO Max
Titans returns for its fourth season on HBO Max next month, and a new trailer previews what’s to come for our heroes. HBO Max revealed the first full trailer for the fourth season of the DC superhero series, w3hich sees the team relocate to Metropolis where an investigation seems to get them involved with Lex Luthor, the occult, and Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan) & Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente).
iheart.com
HBO's "Succession" Season 4 - Trailer
I have been looking forward to the next season of HBO's Succession for what seems like forever, now a first look at season four in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White...
‘Welcome To Chippendales’: Hulu Drops New Trailer For Kumail Nanjiani Drama
It’s actually a true-crime drama, not another tale about hot male strippers. Dropping Nov. 22 on Hulu, Welcome to Chippendales tells the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. And that includes anyone who threatens the success of his sexy biz. Related Story Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Related Story 20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Ramy Youssef Pays Tribute To The Feminist Heroes Of Iran; Why Season 4 Would Be 'Ramy's Ending Related...
Clayton News Daily
‘Fire Country,’ ‘East New York’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’ Get Full Season Pickups at CBS
CBS’ new dramas are already a hit this fall. The network has ordered full seasons of Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd, this year’s three most-watched new shows. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in...
Clayton News Daily
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Temuera Morrison Joins Jason Momoa in ‘Chief Of War’
Apple TV+’s limited series Chief Of War has added Temuera Morrison to its cast. Jason Momoa co-writes (alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett), executive produces, and stars in the limited series telling the history of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. According to Deadline,...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 18
What does one do when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is over and you want something else to watch? Watch Amazon Prime Video's other epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, apparently. The Wheel of Time has rejoined Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows just days after The Rings of Power wrapped up its first season, as those who got a Prime subscription tour the rest of what's available. (You could also check out our list of the best shows to watch on Prime Video!) The rest of the list is perfectly stable, with no changes.
NME
‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer
HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.
Netflix and HBO/HBO Max Lead TV Nominations for Casting Society’s 2023 Artios Awards
The Casting Society (CSA) announced the television, theatre, short film and short form series nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, and Netflix and HBO/HBO Max are leading the pack with 10 nominations each. Next in line for the ceremony honoring the contribution of Casting Professionals in each category are Apple TV+ and Hulu all follow, both with 5 nominations. The winners will not be revealed until March 9, 2023, as submissions for feature film nominees don’t open up until November 1. Those nominees will be announced on January 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award For Excellence In Casting, Lynn Stalmaster...
