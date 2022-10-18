Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
WMBF
Myrtle Beach committee discusses beach shade alternatives during peak season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may be the off-season in the Grand Strand, but the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee is looking ahead to next summer. One hot topic at their latest meeting was what beachgoers can and cannot bring to the beach in order to stay in the shade.
WMBF
October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Historically, October brings a busy hurricane season, and some of the most memorable storms. The peak of hurricane season is behind the South Carolina coast in October, but hurricanes have a destructive history during the month. Since 1851, there have been several hurricanes that have...
Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel to be held in Myrtle Beach area Friday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel in the Myrtle Beach area. The celebration of life will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Heritage Golf Group purchases Grande Dunes Members Club Myrtle Beach
Heritage Golf Group purchased Grande Dunes Members Club. The Grande Dunes Members Club is an exclusive, private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 1580 Terra Verde Drive. Homes in the Grande Dunes run from $850,000 to $2.5 million. The Grande Dunes is...
WMBF
3 families displaced in Carolina Forest apartment fire, Red Cross assisting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three families are displaced after a fire at a Carolina Forest apartment complex. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Grey Fox Lane. According to the report, the fire was contained in the kitchen...
wpde.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
WMBF
‘This is one that I’ll never forget:’ Myrtle Beach Police Chief gives 1-on-1 interview on Brittanee Drexel case
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For over half of the roughly two decades Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock has been in law enforcement, Brittanee Drexel’s case has existed. Prock was assigned to the case in 2013, four years after Drexel went missing, and one year after Raymond Moody, Drexel’s killer was named a person of interest.
golfcourseindustry.com
Heritage Golf Group adds S.C., Georgia courses
Heritage Golf Group recently purchased Grande Dunes Members Club, a private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and The Club at Savannah Quarters, its first club in Georgia. Heritage has expanded its ownership portfolio from six private country clubs and high-end daily-fee golf...
Project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach. The project is called Market Walk at Market Common and will be located on the north side of Farrow Parkway at the Phillis Boulevard intersection, according to an application filed with the […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach man died at a hospital after being taken there from the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail. According to the City of Myrtle Beach online records, Brandon Campbell, 30, was arrested for public intoxication Wednesday evening, just before 6:30 p.m.
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
wfxb.com
Carolina AM Viewer Witnesses Act of Kindness at a Myrtle Beach Dollar General
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. We begin in Myrtle Beach with an act of kindness shared with us by a viewer. Phyllis Gregory wrote, we were at Dollar General on the 2000 block of N.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach
Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.
wfxb.com
OrthoSC Helps Local Man Get Back in the Game!
Myrtle Beach resident, Larry Wilson, is an avid pickleball and softball player on the Grand Strand. After experiencing hip pain, Larry contacted OrthoSC and scheduled surgery. Four weeks later he was back on the court! But, shortly after his other hip needed surgery as well. Fortunately, it only took four weeks again before Larry was back to being active.
WCNC
After 13 years, family of Brittanee Drexel, girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach, gets justice
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Brittanee Drexel, a teenage girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009 and was never seen alive again. Raymond Moody, 62, plead guilty to the murder charge in a Georgetown County,...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches
Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block
The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
Homeless man assaulted, killed in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the […]
Surfside Beach says rumors, bad information led to stop-work order on pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach town official told News13 on Wednesday that a stop-work order issued involving the pier was issued due to rumors and bad information. There were two stop-work orders issued recently, one for the pier and one for the buildings connected to the pier Construction on the pier has […]
South Carolina man charged with murder after person found dead in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after a person was found dead Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police. Christopher Perry, Sr., 40, of Blythewood, was charged with murder, police said. Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Highway 501 […]
