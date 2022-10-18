ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Heritage Golf Group purchases Grande Dunes Members Club Myrtle Beach

Heritage Golf Group purchased Grande Dunes Members Club. The Grande Dunes Members Club is an exclusive, private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 1580 Terra Verde Drive. Homes in the Grande Dunes run from $850,000 to $2.5 million. The Grande Dunes is...
Heritage Golf Group adds S.C., Georgia courses

Heritage Golf Group recently purchased Grande Dunes Members Club, a private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and The Club at Savannah Quarters, its first club in Georgia. Heritage has expanded its ownership portfolio from six private country clubs and high-end daily-fee golf...
The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach

Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.
OrthoSC Helps Local Man Get Back in the Game!

Myrtle Beach resident, Larry Wilson, is an avid pickleball and softball player on the Grand Strand. After experiencing hip pain, Larry contacted OrthoSC and scheduled surgery. Four weeks later he was back on the court! But, shortly after his other hip needed surgery as well. Fortunately, it only took four weeks again before Larry was back to being active.
Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches

Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block

The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
