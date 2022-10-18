Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Fire Department hosts fun for all
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department hosted an Open House Thursday night, which drew a crowd from the community eager to explore the station and its partnering agencies. Acadian Ambulance, the Nederland Fire Department and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter were on site for visitors to explore...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Port Arthur News
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
therecordlive.com
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Theatre’s “Gidion’s Knot” closes out run with special performances this weekend
The Commercial Music, Visual and Performing Arts Program will feature “Gidion’s Knot” as its Fall 2022 Theater Production. The play is scheduled for October 20 at 1:30 p.m., and October 22 with showtimes at 2 and 7 p.m. The presentation takes place on the main stage in...
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
Port Arthur News
SE Texas Girl Scouts receive large donation from Mackenzie Scott
Girl Scouts in Southeast Texas on Tuesday announced the largest donation from an individual in the organization’s history after philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gifted $84.5 million to the national organization, $4.2 million of which will go to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. This council oversees 26 counties, including...
Developer interested in building luxury RV park in Groves with pool, office space
GROVES, Texas — A developer has taken interest in a plot of land in the city of Groves to build a luxury RV park. The plot is off of 25th Street where Sims Elementary School used to be located. This has been in the works since April 2022 and...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum and speaks with professional photographer Tom Pich and Barry Bergey to discuss “The Culture of America.” Pich and Bergey also talk about their book, “Folk Masters: A Portrait of America”, which features portraits of NEA National Heritage Fellows.
Port Arthur News
Chad Anthony Babino
Chad Anthony Babino was born August 8, 1974 in Port Arthur, Texas. He is the first child in the union of the late Josie Meteyor Babino and Daryl Babino. Chad graduated from Lincoln High School in 1993 and went on to become a welder for Gulf Copper. Later in Life,...
Port Arthur News
Nederland family business Swamp Frog Rentals fills need ahead of industry boom
NEDERLAND — The idea for Swamp Frog Rentals was born five years ago. But as industries in Southeast Texas prepare for billions in expansion projects, opening the business came at an optimal time. “It’s a utility vehicle rental company, but it’s not just utility vehicles,” said co-owner Mike Doyle....
Port Arthur News
MONIQUE BATSON — Thanksgiving food shortage is one example of how Season of Giving grants help local nonprofits
Last November, members of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur formed a line inside the gym at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center as students from Lamar State College Port Arthur and Bob Hope High School helped fill 125 boxes with Thanksgiving dinners for local families that, otherwise, would go without.
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 looks to public to help improve neighborhood flood protections
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders will be hosting a meeting soon to gather input from the community. They want to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. This meeting will take place Tuesday, October...
Port Arthur News
Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement
ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
kogt.com
Walker Parade Marshal Friday
Homecoming Week in Vidor is a big deal and this year it’s a little bigger. Vidor alum and country music singer Clay Walker will be the Parade Marshal in the Annual Homecoming Parade and he will also be singing the National Anthem before the Pirates game against Livingston. According...
Port Arthur News
Resale store that funds assistance programs has everything and the kitchen sink
GROVES — The building that sits at a popular corner between two towns was easy to overlook. But as color begins to fill the side of the resale store at the corner of Twin City Highway and 32nd Street, it’s now impossible to miss. “(The theme) is the...
Port Arthur News
Danny Joseph Viator Sr.
Danny Joseph Viator Sr., 65, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to James Burt Viator and Anita Louise Thibodeaux Viator. Danny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Nederland...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont
Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
Book sale benefits Beaumont Public Library System
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a book lover and want to add more titles to your shelves while supporting libraries in Beaumont you won't want to miss this sale. The Friends of the Beaumont Public Library will be holding its book sale in November to benefit the city's libraries according to the group's president Elaine Wikstrom.
Port Arthur News
Dolores Ann Thibodeaux Douglas
Dolores Ann Thibodeaux Douglas of Groves, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Oak Grove Nursing Home. She was born on November 24, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Dalton Paul Thibodeaux and Zula Marie Richard Thibodeaux. Dolores was a 1949 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High...
Comments / 0