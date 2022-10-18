ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Fire Department hosts fun for all

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department hosted an Open House Thursday night, which drew a crowd from the community eager to explore the station and its partnering agencies. Acadian Ambulance, the Nederland Fire Department and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter were on site for visitors to explore...
PORT NECHES, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

New Orange Rec Center opens for play

For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

SE Texas Girl Scouts receive large donation from Mackenzie Scott

Girl Scouts in Southeast Texas on Tuesday announced the largest donation from an individual in the organization’s history after philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gifted $84.5 million to the national organization, $4.2 million of which will go to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. This council oversees 26 counties, including...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum and speaks with professional photographer Tom Pich and Barry Bergey to discuss “The Culture of America.” Pich and Bergey also talk about their book, “Folk Masters: A Portrait of America”, which features portraits of NEA National Heritage Fellows.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Chad Anthony Babino

Chad Anthony Babino was born August 8, 1974 in Port Arthur, Texas. He is the first child in the union of the late Josie Meteyor Babino and Daryl Babino. Chad graduated from Lincoln High School in 1993 and went on to become a welder for Gulf Copper. Later in Life,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Spindletop grant brings aid to those in need while working with law enforcement

ORANGE — There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial.
kogt.com

Walker Parade Marshal Friday

Homecoming Week in Vidor is a big deal and this year it’s a little bigger. Vidor alum and country music singer Clay Walker will be the Parade Marshal in the Annual Homecoming Parade and he will also be singing the National Anthem before the Pirates game against Livingston. According...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Danny Joseph Viator Sr.

Danny Joseph Viator Sr., 65, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to James Burt Viator and Anita Louise Thibodeaux Viator. Danny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Nederland...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont

Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Book sale benefits Beaumont Public Library System

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a book lover and want to add more titles to your shelves while supporting libraries in Beaumont you won't want to miss this sale. The Friends of the Beaumont Public Library will be holding its book sale in November to benefit the city's libraries according to the group's president Elaine Wikstrom.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Dolores Ann Thibodeaux Douglas

Dolores Ann Thibodeaux Douglas of Groves, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Oak Grove Nursing Home. She was born on November 24, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Dalton Paul Thibodeaux and Zula Marie Richard Thibodeaux. Dolores was a 1949 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High...
GROVES, TX

