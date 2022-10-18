Read full article on original website
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?. Tech-driven consumers are usually the first to buy the latest connected device and the most willing to try cryptocurrency. Although they are just 15% of the overall consumer market, the decisions they make about technology are often a preview of what will define mainstream consumer behavior in the next few years.
EU Approves Merger of Nordic Mobile Payments Firms MobilePay, Vipps
Denmark-based digital payments app MobilePay has announced that the EU Commission has approved its merger with Norway-based smartphone digital payments app Vipps. The new group — which is named “Vipps MobilePay” and will be headquartered in Oslo, Norway — will be effective beginning Nov. 1, MobilePay said Friday (Oct. 21) in a press release.
How CFOs Navigate the ‘Cross-Border Storms’ of B2B Payments
From small businesses to global brands, businesses continue to face challenges when making payments across borders in order to pursue the massive opportunity that doing business globally provides. In a panel discussion hosted by Ben Ellis, Global Head, Visa B2B Connect, Visa Business Solutions, two payments experts weighed in on...
How Credit Unions Use Data to Design Member-Centric Crypto Products
How Credit Unions Use Data to Design Member-Centric Crypto Products. Consumers are turning to innovative banking solutions as they never have before, with more saying they would switch or consider switching financial institutions (FIs) specifically to access innovative financial products, such as tools that offer personalization. Consumers want their FIs to innovate — but in a highly personalized way. Data-driven insights are the solution.
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch BNPL, Mobile App, Storefront
Today in B2B payments, Ionia and Certegy roll out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, Wave debuts a new mobile app for small business owners and Jimmy Brings launches a new storefront. Plus, Capital on Tap secures a $110 million credit facility to build a central finance hub for small businesses, while Credit Key Raises $115 million for its B2B BNPL solution.
Payroc Debuts Embedded Finance API Platform
Global payments company Payroc has debuted a new API suite and developer documentation site, a press release said, which will give technology providers more embedded payments flexibility. The platform was intended to equip Payroc’s partners with the control to make unique payment experiences within their own technology stack, scale software...
Technology Helps Buyers and Suppliers Meet Economic Challenges
Payment solutions that offer flexibility, automation and reconciliation controls are key to ensuring growth for companies, Rick Kenneally, Chief Technology Officer at Boost B2B Payment Solutions, asserts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. If there is one thing we...
FDIC Head: Regulators Must Understand Crypto Risks Before Offering Guidance
United States financial regulators will likely have stronger guidance for banks regarding cryptocurrencies once those agencies have a better handle on the risks. That’s according to Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), who spoke Thursday (Oct. 20) during an event at the Brookings Institution.
Current Teams With Zero Hash to Deliver No-Fee Crypto Trades
The FinTech Current is offering its more than four million members no-fee cryptocurrency trading through its new partnership with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider Zero Hash. The integration with Zero Hash gives Current members the power to buy and sell bitcoin, ethereum and dozens of crypto assets without trading fees, according to...
Leveraging Connected Experiences to Build Consumer Trust
Providing data-driven connected experiences can offer value to consumers, leading to a better consumer-financial institution experience, PSCU SVP, Chief Product and Digital Officer Denise Stevens writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have experienced many different global and...
Report: PhonePe Considering New Funding Round to Build Super App
India-based FinTech PhonePe is reportedly in talks to start a new funding round to further its aim of building a financial services super app. The round would be led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic with an investment of $450 million to $500 million and would give PhonePe a valuation of at least $12 billion, Moneycontrol reported Friday (Oct. 21), citing unnamed sources.
Today in Crypto: Lawmaker Says US Needs CBDC to Remain in ‘the game’; BitKeep Wallet to Reimburse Users in $1M Hack
Crypto wallet BitKeep has been hacked for more than $1 billion in BNB Chain and Polygon-based tokens on Tuesday (Oct. 18), a Coindesk report said. The BitKeep Swap product said it was hacked early on Tuesday. The team said it had “managed to contain the emergency and stopped the hacker.” The Swap service had been paused as of the report to avoid further breaches.
NatWest, Vodeno Enter BaaS Partnership
NatWest is forming a new partnership with Vodeno to launch a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the U.K., according to a Thursday (Oct. 20) press release. Natwest is a U.K.-based retail and commercial banking group. Vodeno owns the BaaS business of the same name, as well as Belgian neobank Aion. NatWest...
Brazil’s Nubank Unveils Cryptocurrency ‘Nucoin’
In what it calls a bid to “further democratize new technologies such as blockchain and web3,” Brazilian digital bank Nubank is releasing its own cryptocurrency. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) post on the company blog, “Nucoin” will be available to all of the bank’s customers beginning next year.
Paystand Allows Users of Network, Card to Get Revenue Next Business Day
Blockchain-enabled B2B payments firm Paystand has announced that businesses using the Paystand Network and the DeFi Corporate Card can now access their revenue the next business day, with no fees. Paystand will provide the DeFi Corporate Card Account to all Paystand accounts receivable (AR) customers, it said Friday (Oct. 21)...
The One Thing: Integration and the Future of Financial Services
The connected economy runs on a mostly invisible ocean of technologies to deliver new experiences, and it all relies on one foundational concept: integration. That’s the opinion of Galen Robbins, managing director and head of global merchant acquiring sales at Bank of America. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the “One Thing” series, Robbins covered a lot of ground, but the conversation was underpinned by that unifying idea.
Study: CBDCs, Private Stablecoins Can Work Together
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Hong Kong Monetary Authority said they’ve conducted an experiment showing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can work in tandem with private stablecoins. The study — dubbed Project Aurum, or “gold” in Latin — shows how the two digital currencies can work together...
Credit Key Raises $115M in Debt, Equity to Grow B2B BNPL
B2B payment solutions startup Credit Key raised $115 million in debt and equity funding for its point of sale (POS) eCommerce solution that provides businesses with an instant buy now, pay later (BNPL) function at checkout. The fresh funds will enable the company to expand the capital it can offer...
FIs Must Personalize Digital Banking Experiences
Financial institutions must change how they use their data in order to provide a more personalized banking experience, NCR President Doug Brown explains in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have been migrating to mobile devices as their primary...
Chase Launches Early Access to Direct Deposits
Chase is now letting its Secure Banking customers access their direct deposits up to two business days earlier. The new early direct deposit offering, which is beginning this month, applies to eligible direct deposits such as payroll, tax refunds, government benefits and pensions — categories that cover nearly 90% of Secure Banking direct deposits, Chase said Wednesday (Oct. 19) in a press release.
