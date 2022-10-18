ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pedestrian killed at Sunset Park after being run over by truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being run over by a truck in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. The incident was reported around 1:38 p.m. at Sunset Park, near 2601 East SunsetRoad. According to police, a Freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was traveling eastbound through Sunset Park when […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department. Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which...
HENDERSON, NV

