Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann...
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road, was reported around 6:40 a.m.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Tuesday morning on the southbound lanes of I-15. According to the authorities, the pedestrian was walking on the freeway when he was hit by multiple vehicles. The drivers stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police for further investigations. Drugs...
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
‘Restaurant Row’ takes shape in North Las Vegas
As a restaurant row started to take shape in North Las Vegas, those who live nearby shared what these changes mean to them as business owners offer excitement over opportunity.
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing victim over phone sale threatened to kill driver in road rage incident: police
A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Las Vegas gas station allegedly told police he shot the victim because he was in fear for his life after trying to sell the victim a phone, an arrest report said.
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Detention Center officers ignored an inmate’s call for service before he was found dead in his cell, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. James Chatien was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Chatien was...
Suspect in Henderson police shooting to undergo competency hearing
The man accused of setting his family home on fire and then pointing a rifle at police will undergo a competency hearing.
3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
Pedestrian killed at Sunset Park after being run over by truck
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being run over by a truck in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. The incident was reported around 1:38 p.m. at Sunset Park, near 2601 East SunsetRoad. According to police, a Freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was traveling eastbound through Sunset Park when […]
actionnews5.com
Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas
HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department. Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
