kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens football team ended their regular season with a win over their inner-city rivals. Plus, another West River rivalry matchup ends in overtime. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.
newscenter1.tv
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
kotatv.com
Mollman delivering big season for Lead-Deadwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Allison Mollman is turning in a strong senior season for the Lead-Deadwood volleyball team. Mollman is also a valuable leader for the Golddiggers.
kotatv.com
Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Now we focus on a storm system...
kotatv.com
Deadwood mine opens for haunted tours during Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween has become a one-day holiday celebrated for a whole month. Haunted houses take months to prepare and give people the chance to scream through a spooky house or cave. The Broken Boot Gold Mine in Deadwood is a tourist destination throughout the summer, but for Halloween, the cave is opened for a frightening experience. The cave is just one attraction that takes advantage of Halloween to expand its tourism reach.
kotatv.com
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
KEVN
Big changes for the end of the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tomorrow will be a little bit cooler than today, but still nice with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Saturday is also going to be nice, but big changes are coming for Sunday. We will see a cold front move through our area and bring cooler temps, windy conditions, and some precipitation. Snowfall is likely for parts of our area. Accumulation right now looks to be light, but we will have more details on that as it gets closer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
kotatv.com
Sturgis library on staying relevant while celebrating 100th anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 1922, the Sturgis Public Library has fostered a lifelong desire for reading and it continues to, staying relevant today while adapting to meet the changing needs of the community. “The story of the library began in 1922 when a woman from Chicago, Mrs. Annie...
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
kotatv.com
11B football playoff preview
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night for 11B and 9 man teams. We take a look at the round one 11B matchups.
kotatv.com
Candy drive to support Knollwood trunk or treat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat. The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.
kotatv.com
KOTA Open Cut Dust
Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. Students at Newell Schools enjoy the equipment in their new fitness center. KOTA Hideaway Hills Lawsuit. Updated: 15 hours ago. The 4th Circuit Court has granted a victory...
kotatv.com
Helicopter drops dust binding material to improve Lead’s air quality
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Often we think of helicopters stirring up dust. But in Lead Wednesday, a helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of dust-binding material to keep the debris down. “Applying a capping agent, from dust bind to the dust..to the material that’s inside of the open cut to control...
kotatv.com
Here piggy piggy; Downtown Pork Week draws people to Rapid City restaurants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smell of bacon, pulled pork, and ham are filling downtown Rapid City for the new Downtown Pork Week event, a spin-off of Rapid City Restaurant Week. “Restaurant-goers can enjoy a featured pork dish and score their meal using the Virtual Passport to be entered...
KEVN
First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the collapsed mine
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been more than two years since some of the homeowners in the Hideaway Hills community had to evacuate . On Wednesday, the lawyer for many of those homeowners announced they would finally be able to put a case together. The 4th Circuit Court...
kotatv.com
Salvation Army on the hunt for volunteers this holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter is on the horizon, and with it the holidays. As you prepare your Thanksgiving menu and pull decorations out of storage, the Salvation Army is preparing a bit differently. Instead of hunting for gifts, they’re hunting for volunteers. The Salvation Army helps brighten...
kotatv.com
Changing produce for winter at the farmers market
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer and the farmers’ market go together like peanut butter and jelly, but how do winter and the farmers’ market pair?. Green thumbs are harvesting the last of their produce and canning their goods for the winter, and the Black Hills Farmers Market is open year-round, giving vendors an opportunity to sell all year. Some offer meats, while others switch up what they stock, focusing on what they typically cook themselves.
KEVN
Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Community gathers to remember 14-year-old Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The smell of burning sage and the dynamic sounds of a traditional drum filled the air in north Rapid City Tuesday night, as the community gathered to remember Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver the evening of October 14. Standing...
