Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens football team ended their regular season with a win over their inner-city rivals. Plus, another West River rivalry matchup ends in overtime. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Now we focus on a storm system...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Deadwood mine opens for haunted tours during Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween has become a one-day holiday celebrated for a whole month. Haunted houses take months to prepare and give people the chance to scream through a spooky house or cave. The Broken Boot Gold Mine in Deadwood is a tourist destination throughout the summer, but for Halloween, the cave is opened for a frightening experience. The cave is just one attraction that takes advantage of Halloween to expand its tourism reach.
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
KEYSTONE, SD
KEVN

Big changes for the end of the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tomorrow will be a little bit cooler than today, but still nice with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Saturday is also going to be nice, but big changes are coming for Sunday. We will see a cold front move through our area and bring cooler temps, windy conditions, and some precipitation. Snowfall is likely for parts of our area. Accumulation right now looks to be light, but we will have more details on that as it gets closer.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis library on staying relevant while celebrating 100th anniversary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 1922, the Sturgis Public Library has fostered a lifelong desire for reading and it continues to, staying relevant today while adapting to meet the changing needs of the community. “The story of the library began in 1922 when a woman from Chicago, Mrs. Annie...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

11B football playoff preview

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night for 11B and 9 man teams. We take a look at the round one 11B matchups.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Candy drive to support Knollwood trunk or treat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat. The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Open Cut Dust

Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. Students at Newell Schools enjoy the equipment in their new fitness center. KOTA Hideaway Hills Lawsuit. Updated: 15 hours ago. The 4th Circuit Court has granted a victory...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Helicopter drops dust binding material to improve Lead’s air quality

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Often we think of helicopters stirring up dust. But in Lead Wednesday, a helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of dust-binding material to keep the debris down. “Applying a capping agent, from dust bind to the dust..to the material that’s inside of the open cut to control...
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

Salvation Army on the hunt for volunteers this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter is on the horizon, and with it the holidays. As you prepare your Thanksgiving menu and pull decorations out of storage, the Salvation Army is preparing a bit differently. Instead of hunting for gifts, they’re hunting for volunteers. The Salvation Army helps brighten...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Changing produce for winter at the farmers market

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer and the farmers’ market go together like peanut butter and jelly, but how do winter and the farmers’ market pair?. Green thumbs are harvesting the last of their produce and canning their goods for the winter, and the Black Hills Farmers Market is open year-round, giving vendors an opportunity to sell all year. Some offer meats, while others switch up what they stock, focusing on what they typically cook themselves.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.
STURGIS, SD

