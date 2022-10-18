NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin, Caps overtake Canucks

Alex Ovechkin scored his first two goals of the season, and his second assist of the night set up Conor Sheary for a tiebreaking tally to highlight the Washington Capitals’ four-goal third period in a 6-4 comeback win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

With Washington down 4-2 at 1:16 into the third, Dylan Strome got enough of his stick on the puck, amid a power play, to beat Vancouver netminder Thatcher Demko (24 saves). A little less than 7 1/2 minutes later, John Carlson placed an angled shot over Demko’s shoulder to tie things at 4.

With 7:16 remaining in regulation, Ovechkin slid the puck onto the stick of Sheary, who converted the go-ahead goal. Ovechkin, who had one assist in the first three contests, added some tip-in insurance with 2:58 left to play. Carlson and Strome each added an assist, while Evgeny Kuznetsov added three assists for the Capitals, who have won two straight after dropping their first two games.

Elias Pettersson had a goal with two assists for the Canucks, who are winless in three games to start the season for the first time since 2009. They are the first team in NHL history to lose each of their first three games of a season while blowing a multi-goal lead in each contest. The Canucks owned a two-goal lead in each game.

Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Kirby Dach scored a power-play goal in overtime as host Montreal rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a win against Pittsburgh.

With former Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry in the box, Dach scored at 3:09 off a feed from Sean Monahan at the side of the net. Kaiden Guhle earned his first two NHL points with a pair of assists for the Canadiens. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield scored and Sam Montembeault made 26 saves for the win.

Evgeni Malkin netted two goals, Bryan Rust had two assists and Casey DeSmith stopped 36 shots for the Penguins.

Stars 4, Jets 1

Jake Oettinger made 24 saves as host Dallas remained unbeaten with a victory over Winnipeg.

Tyler Seguin, Jani Hakanpaa, Joel Kiviranta and Miro Heiskanen each scored a goal and Mason Marchment added two assists for Dallas. Peter DeBoer became the first coach in franchise history to win his first three games.

Mark Scheifele scored a goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg. For the second straight game, the Jets were without coach Rick Bowness, who tested positive for COVID on Friday. Associate coach Scott Arniel ran the bench in Bowness’ absence.

Kings 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

Phillip Danault scored two goals, including the game-winner at 1:12 of overtime, to lift Los Angeles to a road win over Detroit.

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe each had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who earned their second win in a row. Gabriel Vilardi also scored, Kevin Fiala had two assists and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for the win.

David Perron produced two goals and an assist for the Red Wings, who got a goal and an assist from Oskar Sundqvist. Adam Erne contributed a goal, Dominik Kubalik and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 31 shots.

Rangers 6, Ducks 4

Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists for New York in a win against visiting Anaheim.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, Adam Fox contributed three assists, Vincent Trocheck added a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin had 18 saves for the Rangers, who went 3-for-4 on the power play.

Frank Vatrano, Trevor Zegras, Max Comtois and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks, who have been outscored 13-5 through the first two games of their five-game road trip.

Bruins 5, Panthers 3

On his 26th birthday, Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist to lead Boston to a win over visiting Florida.

The Bruins never trailed after Patrice Bergeron scored at 12:35 of the second period, opening a span of three consecutive goals for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves for his second win of Boston’s three this season.

Colin White and Gustav Forsling each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who had won their first two games. Sam Bennett also lit the lamp, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 stops.

Coyotes 4, Maple Leafs 2

Shayne Gostisbehere scored the go-ahead goal on a power play at 18:27 of the third period and visiting Arizona defeated Toronto.

Nick Ritchie, Christian Fischer and Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who won for the first time in three games this season, all on the road. Lawson Crouse added an empty-net goal.

The Maple Leafs thought they had tied the game at 19:21, but the goal was disallowed after video review because of an illegal hand pass. William Nylander and Mitchell Marner scored for Toronto. Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin left the game during the second period with a neck injury and did not return.

Avalanche 6, Wild 3

Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and two assists each while Samuel Girard added a goal and an assist as Colorado posted a victory in Saint Paul, Minn.

Mikko Rantanen, Josh Manson and Ben Meyers also scored, Cale Makar had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves for the Avalanche.

Kirill Kaprizov netted two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, Calen Addison had three assists and Filip Gustavsson turned away 32 shots for the Wild, who have lost their first three games.

Hurricanes 5, Kraken 1

Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist as Carolina defeated host Seattle.

Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Seth Jarvis and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the third time in as many games this season. Stefan Noesen recorded two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

Andre Burakovsky scored for the Kraken, who lost their second in a row. Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 of 34 shots.

–Field Level Media

