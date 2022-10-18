Read full article on original website
Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The top team in 11AA high school football arrived in Box Elder on a mission as they rolled through the Patriots on the turf. Plus, two of the top 11AAA squads battled it out ahead of next week’s playoff openers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this special Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Mollman delivering big season for Lead-Deadwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Allison Mollman is turning in a strong senior season for the Lead-Deadwood volleyball team. Mollman is also a valuable leader for the Golddiggers.
11B football playoff preview
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night for 11B and 9 man teams. We take a look at the round one 11B matchups.
Bradley Immormino-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Custer football team hasn’t had the kind of success it would have liked this season. But Bradley Immormino has been a standout for the Wildcats. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
Belle Fourche improves to 28-6
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche volleyball team continued its strong season Tuesday night defeating St. Thomas More 3-0. The Broncs are now 28-6 on the season.
Bulldogs Football Game Canceled
Tonight, the Madison Bulldogs football team was scheduled to play Custer in their final game of the regular season, however the game has been canceled. Custer does not have enough players to field a team for tonight, so they are forced to forfeit for a second week in a row, after forfeiting their game last week to Canton.
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
Helicopter used to cut down Lead dust, not kick it up
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Often we think of helicopters stirring up dust. But in Lead Wednesday, a helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of dust-binding material to keep the debris down. “Applying a capping agent, from dust bind to the dust..to the material that’s inside of the open cut to control...
Very this through the end of this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be mild. Highs for our area tomorrow afternoon could reach the lower 80s. We also will see mostly sunny skies. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more cloudy, but both days are still expected to be nice. Sunday is when things will change. We will see a cold front move through the area and bring cooler temperatures, some windy conditions, and some precipitation. There is a chance of some snow Sunday night into Monday, but it doesn’t look like we will see much in the form of accumulation.
Big changes for the end of the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tomorrow will be a little bit cooler than today, but still nice with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Saturday is also going to be nice, but big changes are coming for Sunday. We will see a cold front move through our area and bring cooler temps, windy conditions, and some precipitation. Snowfall is likely for parts of our area. Accumulation right now looks to be light, but we will have more details on that as it gets closer.
Navigating artistry through ‘Dream Bags’ as an emerging artist
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Joelle Follows the Road is the Rapid City Arts Council’s most recent emerging artist. Follows the Road uses a combination of items like buttons, porcupine quills, and feathers in her most recent exhibit “Dream Bags.” The exhibition can be viewed in the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Café at the Dahl Arts Center. Check out the video to learn more about the emerging arts program of the Rapid City Arts Council and Joelle Follows the Road.
BH Harley-Davidson owners working to sell business
RAPID CITY — Owners of Black Hills Harley-Davidson have signed a letter of intent to sell the business to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C. Al Reiman, chief executive officer of Black Hills Harley-Davidson, confirmed Wednesday that he and his partners, Jim Doyle and Jim Burgess are working on finalizing contracts for all of the business assets and property, and they hope the sale will be completed by the end of the year. The sale will include the Rapid City dealership, as well as all of Black Hills Harley-Davidson’s ancillary shops in Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City, and Wall.
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
Deadwood mine opens for haunted tours during Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween has become a one-day holiday celebrated for a whole month. Haunted houses take months to prepare and give people the chance to scream through a spooky house or cave. The Broken Boot Gold Mine in Deadwood is a tourist destination throughout the summer, but for Halloween, the cave is opened for a frightening experience. The cave is just one attraction that takes advantage of Halloween to expand its tourism reach.
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the collapsed mine
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been more than two years since some of the homeowners in the Hideaway Hills community had to evacuate . On Wednesday, the lawyer for many of those homeowners announced they would finally be able to put a case together. The 4th Circuit Court...
Newell teacher does heavy lifting to get new fitness center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, students, faculty, and staff from the Newell School District were joined by Governor Kristi Noem to cut the ribbon on their $100,000 DON’T QUIT fitness center. The center is sponsored by a grant from the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Council, whose mission...
Help winterizing homes for low income families
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store
