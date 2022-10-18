ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens football team ended their regular season with a win over their inner-city rivals. Plus, another West River rivalry matchup ends in overtime. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Bradley Immormino-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Custer football team hasn’t had the kind of success it would have liked this season. But Bradley Immormino has been a standout for the Wildcats. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!
Belle Fourche improves to 28-6

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche volleyball team continued its strong season Tuesday night defeating St. Thomas More 3-0. The Broncs are now 28-6 on the season.
Navigating artistry through ‘Dream Bags’ as an emerging artist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Joelle Follows the Road is the Rapid City Arts Council’s most recent emerging artist. Follows the Road uses a combination of items like buttons, porcupine quills, and feathers in her most recent exhibit “Dream Bags.” The exhibition can be viewed in the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Café at the Dahl Arts Center. Check out the video to learn more about the emerging arts program of the Rapid City Arts Council and Joelle Follows the Road.
Helicopter used to cut down Lead dust, not kick it up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Often we think of helicopters stirring up dust. But in Lead Wednesday, a helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of dust-binding material to keep the debris down. “Applying a capping agent, from dust bind to the dust..to the material that’s inside of the open cut to control...
Deadwood mine opens for haunted tours during Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween has become a one-day holiday celebrated for a whole month. Haunted houses take months to prepare and give people the chance to scream through a spooky house or cave. The Broken Boot Gold Mine in Deadwood is a tourist destination throughout the summer, but for Halloween, the cave is opened for a frightening experience. The cave is just one attraction that takes advantage of Halloween to expand its tourism reach.
Very this through the end of this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be mild. Highs for our area tomorrow afternoon could reach the lower 80s. We also will see mostly sunny skies. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more cloudy, but both days are still expected to be nice. Sunday is when things will change. We will see a cold front move through the area and bring cooler temperatures, some windy conditions, and some precipitation. There is a chance of some snow Sunday night into Monday, but it doesn’t look like we will see much in the form of accumulation.
Big changes for the end of the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tomorrow will be a little bit cooler than today, but still nice with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Saturday is also going to be nice, but big changes are coming for Sunday. We will see a cold front move through our area and bring cooler temps, windy conditions, and some precipitation. Snowfall is likely for parts of our area. Accumulation right now looks to be light, but we will have more details on that as it gets closer.
11B football playoff preview

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night for 11B and 9 man teams. We take a look at the round one 11B matchups.
Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store

Newell teacher does heavy lifting to get new fitness center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, students, faculty, and staff from the Newell School District were joined by Governor Kristi Noem to cut the ribbon on their $100,000 DON’T QUIT fitness center. The center is sponsored by a grant from the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Council, whose mission...
Sturgis Public Library 100th Anniversary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sturgis Public Library turns 100 years old today. Since 1922, the library has actively developed a love for reading in the community. Still to the present day, the library leads the charge of meeting the community’s needs when it comes to storytelling, education and children’s learning. It also provides a wonderful backdrop for meetings, gatherings and special readings. The library came about because of the kindness of Chicago native, Mrs. Annie McClymonds’, who gave Sturgis $1000 worth of books and her only stipulation was that the books be housed in a fireproof building and remain to be free to the public. Those books are still in possession of the library and are in their special collection. Library Director Christopher Haynes and Deb Holland were in the studio to also talk about the free event, History at High Noon on Friday, October 21.
Black Hills Works Foundation recognizes accomplishments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Works Foundation will host its 2022 annual Recognition Gala Friday and Saturday. Carrie Moser, director of engagement joined us to talk about the awards gala at the Monument’s LaCroix Hall. This year they are awarding four recipients who had amazing accomplishments. The...
Sturgis Parks Board gives support to new Adventure Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Parks Board has moved forward a proposal for an Adventure Park to be located in an area just south of Interstate 90 in southeast Sturgis at the entrance to Vanocker Canyon. The action by the Parks Board Tuesday was to make a recommendation...
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
RCFD firefighters work together during structure fire training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Training is a vital part of making sure a person can do their job, and that’s no different for the members of the Rapid City Fire Department. When firefighters are called to an emergency, they often work with other stations to handle the situation and the Rapid City Fire Department is training to do just that.
Sunny, dry, and breezy this afternoon.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy conditions will return to the region this afternoon as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations. Thursday...
