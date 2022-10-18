ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

KTLA

Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police

A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
BURBANK, CA
beverlypress.com

Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in crash in Rancho Cucamonga

An officer, woman, and toddler are hospitalized after a wild pursuit that started in Fontana and ended in Rancho Cucamonga early Thursday morning. It started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle that was coming from an area known for a lot of thefts, officers said. The vehicle took off, and during the pursuit, the suspects threw a bicycle and other items at officers on the 10 Freeway, police said. According to the Fontana Police Department, the suspects made a U-turn at Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga and headed toward officers and other drivers head-on. A crash happened with the officers, suspects, and two other cars. Officers said three suspects ran from the car and they were all eventually located and arrested. Two of the suspects had minor injuries. One of the officers involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries during the takedown. A woman and young child had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

$10,000 Reward for Information To Solve 2021 Monrovia Murder

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends a $10,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Terry Alford. On Jan. 29, 2021, Terry Alford, of...
MONROVIA, CA
KTLA

Inglewood security guard’s violent arrest under investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd., though the Sheriff’s […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​No Contest Plea for Suspect Caught Assaulting Girl in Stater Bros. Bathroom

NORWALK - The suspect caught by employees as he assaulted a girl in a supermarket restroom pleaded no contest October 17. Steven Magdaleno, 39, entered his plea, which is the same as a guilty plea, to one count of assault with further intent to commit a serious sex crime, according to Los Angeles County booking records.
NORWALK, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Hawthorne shooting

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Surveillance video captures thieves ransacking Yorba Linda home

Thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after ransacking a home in an upscale Yorba Linda neighborhood last week. This incident, which was captured on home security cameras, occurred around 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 13 at a home in the 4000 block of Hoiserlawn Way, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. […]
YORBA LINDA, CA

