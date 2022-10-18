PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 30 people in Arizona, California, and Illinois have gotten sick after an apparent outbreak of Salmonella has been linked to various fish. The Centers for Disease Control is warning that several different types of fish sold to Arizona and California restaurants have been traced to the illness. Officials say the fish was distributed fresh and was not frozen. Restaurants that purchased salmon, tuna, Chilean sea bass, swordfish, and halibut from Mariscos Bahia on or after June 14 should throw the food out.

