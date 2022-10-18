Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
recordpatriot.com
Senior transportation topic of Rushville meeting
RUSHVILLE – Public transportation for senior citizens in Schuyler County will be the topic of a Nov. 3 meeting in Rushville. A community meeting with Cass-Schuyler Public Transit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Rushville Fitness and Community Center, 120 Rodewald Drive. Participants will an opportunity...
recordpatriot.com
Carlinville celebrates new Public Safety Center
CARLINVILLE — A dedication ceremony and open house were held Monday, Oct. 17, to celebrate the renovation of the former Frontier Building at 225 N. Broad St. in Carlinville into a multi-purpose Public Safety Center. The 6,800-square-foot building is the new home of a new state-of-the-art police station and...
WAND TV
Springfield Council denies Wyndham zoning ordinance, owner plans to sell to low-income housing developer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After hours of heated debate, the Springfield City Council voted down a zoning ordinance to allow a developer to turn the Wyndham Hotel into an apartment and hotel building. This means big changes are coming for the Wyndham. The zoning ordinance, voted down 6 to...
recordpatriot.com
Recovery council being formed to help those dealing with addiction in Greene, Scott counties
CARROLLTON — For those dealing with addiction, whether alcohol or substance abuse, Greene and Scott counties have formed a recovery council to help ease their silent suffering. "In general, our communities are lacking in resources in recovery," said Molly Peters, administrator for the health departments in Greene and Scott...
recordpatriot.com
Beardstown High holding veterans ceremony, seeking photos
BEARDSTOWN — The Beardstown Junior-Senior High School is looking for photo submissions of veterans for use during its Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 10. The school will be using all former submissions, but said it will be taking new submissions, which can be sent to mccombsc@beardstown.com. Veterans are also invited...
wlds.com
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
wlds.com
JFD Respond to Compactor Fire at Jacksonville Industrial Complex Thursday Morning
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a fire a an industrial complex this morning. At 7:23 this morning, a call came into West Central Joint Dispatch of a structure fire at UGL located at 550 Capitol Way in Jacksonville. While en route to the scene, fire department...
wdbr.com
RIP “Mr Z”
It may as well have been called “Mike Zimmers Night” Monday at the Springfield Public Schools board meeting – the first since the passing of the longtime teacher, coach, administrator, volunteer, and board member Oct. 5. “If there ever was an example of ‘I (heart) 186, it...
recordpatriot.com
Winchester students remove invasive species at conservation site
ROODHOUSE — Despite Wednesday's cold weather, Winchester students took to the trails at Doe Run Education Works with sprays, gloves and clippers to remove various invasive species that were growing along the trails. More than 35 students split into teams to help the Doe Run organization remove plants and...
wlds.com
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
25newsnow.com
Pekin Fire Department mourns loss of recently-retired firefighter
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Pekin Fire Department has announced the death of one of their own after a battle with cancer. A release from Fire Chief Trent Reeise says Jami Lusher, a 26-year veteran and recently retired from the department, died Monday surrounded by his family. The Pekin...
wdbr.com
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week
Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
ktvo.com
Louisiana, Missouri, police chief charged in overdose death
LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) -- The police chief in a small Missouri town has been charged with felony drug crimes after his girlfriend's brother was found dead from an apparent overdose in the police chief's apartment. William Jones was charged Wednesday with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and...
recordpatriot.com
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
