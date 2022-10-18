Region lingers below state for children receiving COVID vaccine; officials hope bivalent availability will change that

Read full article on original website
St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week. In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals said the department had determined...
WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired. Matschat has spent...
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
State prisoner killed after attack in cell in SE Michigan
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said. The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township. The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another...
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
Hispanic voters could be 'key' in competitive Vega-Spanberger race
She started her story like she always did: beginning with her parents in El Salvador, fleeing civil war in the 1980s to come to the United States and rebuild their lives. The story is familiar to anyone who has heard Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), rock a room full of enthusiastic supporters, and that night she told it to dozens of Latinos who had come out for a Hispanic get-out-the-vote rally.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
Louisiana floating casino starts work at $100M site on land
KENNER, La. (AP) — After nearly 30 years, a floating casino in suburban New Orleans is poised to relocate to land. Treasure Chest Casino officials broke ground Tuesday on a new site, which will house a development of more than $100 million. It will replace the current riverboat when it opens in 2024.
Three weeks after Ian, hard-hit Floridians are still searching for lost pets
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - As the water from Hurricane Ian's storm surge rose, Joseph Salvaggio climbed into his attic and huddled with his two cats. They stayed there for 20 hours, Mittens and Zoey keeping their owner warm as he waited for someone to rescue them. "We were trapped...
