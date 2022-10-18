Region lingers below state for children receiving COVID vaccine; officials hope bivalent availability will change that

She started her story like she always did: beginning with her parents in El Salvador, fleeing civil war in the 1980s to come to the United States and rebuild their lives. The story is familiar to anyone who has heard Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), rock a room full of enthusiastic supporters, and that night she told it to dozens of Latinos who had come out for a Hispanic get-out-the-vote rally.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO