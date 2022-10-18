ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

advantagenews.com

Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules

A group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

IDPH director provides outlook of COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is in much better shape to handle COVID-19 this fall, thanks to vaccines and other new treatments. Dr. Sameer Vohra supports Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to ease back on COVID-19 testing and face covering...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Hospitals and healthcare: masking or not?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Next time you go to the doctor, it may look a little different. Some healthcare facilities are still requiring masks, others are saying goodbye after two and half years.  Gov. Pritzker is adjusting masking rules in the state. They’re now in line with CDC recommendations.  The rules are a little different […]
ILLINOIS STATE
recordpatriot.com

Winchester students remove invasive species at conservation site

ROODHOUSE — Despite Wednesday's cold weather, Winchester students took to the trails at Doe Run Education Works with sprays, gloves and clippers to remove various invasive species that were growing along the trails. More than 35 students split into teams to help the Doe Run organization remove plants and...
WINCHESTER, IL
cilfm.com

Pritzker continues disaster proclamations

It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the Nov. 8 election. The most recent order removes weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and long-term care workers, but keeps in place the vaccine and testing mandate for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities. It also recommends Illinoisans follow CDC guidance on masking in medical facilitities.
recordpatriot.com

St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
CREVE COEUR, IL
recordpatriot.com

Council OKs rezoning planned hotel site

After multiple meetings, the Edwardsville City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve the zoning change from residential to business. Aldermen Chris Farrar and Janet Stack voted “no.”. At issue is a 3.78-acre tract of land at the northeast corner of Governors’ Parkway and Illinois 157. Nearby Gardens Condominium ownershad...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
recordpatriot.com

Senior transportation topic of Rushville meeting

RUSHVILLE – Public transportation for senior citizens in Schuyler County will be the topic of a Nov. 3 meeting in Rushville. A community meeting with Cass-Schuyler Public Transit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Rushville Fitness and Community Center, 120 Rodewald Drive. Participants will an opportunity...
RUSHVILLE, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South

One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL

