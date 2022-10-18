Read full article on original website
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
A group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings, among other changes.
IDPH director provides outlook of COVID-19 in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is in much better shape to handle COVID-19 this fall, thanks to vaccines and other new treatments. Dr. Sameer Vohra supports Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to ease back on COVID-19 testing and face covering...
Recovery council being formed to help those dealing with addiction in Greene, Scott counties
CARROLLTON — For those dealing with addiction, whether alcohol or substance abuse, Greene and Scott counties have formed a recovery council to help ease their silent suffering. "In general, our communities are lacking in resources in recovery," said Molly Peters, administrator for the health departments in Greene and Scott...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Hospitals and healthcare: masking or not?
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Next time you go to the doctor, it may look a little different. Some healthcare facilities are still requiring masks, others are saying goodbye after two and half years. Gov. Pritzker is adjusting masking rules in the state. They’re now in line with CDC recommendations. The rules are a little different […]
Illinois drops mask mandate for healthcare facilities, Governor Pritzker announces
The state of Illinois is changing its COVID-19 requirements at healthcare facilities, Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday.
Illinois healthcare workers hit with new Covid-19 guidelines
CHICAGO - Illinois' Covid-19 vaccine and masking guidelines are getting a face lift. Workers at healthcare and long-term care facilities will be impacted the most. Under an updated executive order, weekly testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers will no longer be required. Face coverings are also no longer required in all...
Winchester students remove invasive species at conservation site
ROODHOUSE — Despite Wednesday's cold weather, Winchester students took to the trails at Doe Run Education Works with sprays, gloves and clippers to remove various invasive species that were growing along the trails. More than 35 students split into teams to help the Doe Run organization remove plants and...
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
Pritzker continues disaster proclamations
It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the Nov. 8 election. The most recent order removes weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and long-term care workers, but keeps in place the vaccine and testing mandate for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities. It also recommends Illinoisans follow CDC guidance on masking in medical facilitities.
St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
Council OKs rezoning planned hotel site
After multiple meetings, the Edwardsville City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve the zoning change from residential to business. Aldermen Chris Farrar and Janet Stack voted “no.”. At issue is a 3.78-acre tract of land at the northeast corner of Governors’ Parkway and Illinois 157. Nearby Gardens Condominium ownershad...
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
Senior transportation topic of Rushville meeting
RUSHVILLE – Public transportation for senior citizens in Schuyler County will be the topic of a Nov. 3 meeting in Rushville. A community meeting with Cass-Schuyler Public Transit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Rushville Fitness and Community Center, 120 Rodewald Drive. Participants will an opportunity...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Masking Guidance, COVID Guidelines Changed
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some changes to the state's COVID guidelines recently, including a change to recommendations for masking under an executive order that remains in place. The executive order changes marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker, who in recent months altered the guidelines for testing...
Pritzker updates masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities
(WEHT) - Governor JB Pritzker updated masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care centers on Monday.
Beyond the Race for Governor, This Illinois Election Will Feature Some Big Decisions
Voters heading to the polls this upcoming Election Day in Illinois will undoubtedly know about the race for governor, but there are several other major decisions that will be made as results pour in on Nov. 8. The balance of the state's Supreme Court, which brings with it questions over...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
