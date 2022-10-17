Read full article on original website
Related
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
ffnews.com
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee is made up of executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel. The committee is authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to advise on ways to streamline trade regulations. Last week -- ahead of closed-door meetings starting Monday in Washington with senior officials from CBP and other federal agencies -- the executives quietly unveiled proposals they said would modernize import and export rules to keep pace with trade volumes that have nearly quintupled in the past three decades. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposal from a committee member. Among the proposed changes: making data collected from vessel manifests confidential.
mailplus.co.uk
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG expands authorized service provider network
JLG has expanded its network of authorized service providers in the U.S. to a total of 44 locations, the company announced. Authorized JLG service providers can serve customers in various capacities, including warranty service work, local parts support, inspection services, mobile and in-shop repair services, as well as maintenance and repair work.
ffnews.com
Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform Drives Automation and Operational Efficiency With Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform (CA-GIP) adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to support the organization’s cultural shift to an automation-centric strategy, increasing operational efficiency for DevOps teams. Working with Red Hat, CA-GIP has automated infrastructure operations, scaled automation across tens of thousands of servers, and achieved return on investment (ROI) in just one year.
crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence Eliminates ‘Spreadsheet Pandemonium’
In firms large and small, across all manner of verticals, spreadsheet pandemonium rages. Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard, told Karen Webster that to operate effectively, companies need high-quality data, collected and analyzed in real time, shared throughout the organization. No easy task, given the sheer volume...
helihub.com
EASA publishes guidelines on noise level measurements for 600kg drones
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published guidelines to establish the noise levels of drones below 600 kg, the first proposal world-wide for this, applicable to a wide variety of drone designs including multicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and powered-lift aircraft. These guidelines aim at providing harmonised procedures to measure...
salestechstar.com
Startek Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek Recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced...
aiexpress.io
OutThink’s cybersecurity training uses NLP and data to mitigate employee-related risks￼
Historically, cybersecurity has been all about know-how — however actually, it’s a folks downside. Analysis signifies that human habits accounts for almost all of cybersecurity points: 95% in accordance with the World Economic Forum; 82% per Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report; almost 91% in accordance with the U.Okay.’s Information Commissioner’s Office.
If You Live In California, You Now Have A Right To Know The Salary Scale For Jobs Posted By A Third Party Like LinkedIn
The Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act was recently signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. SB-1162 specifies that,. Employer[s] with 15 or more employees that engage a third party to announce, or otherwise make known a job posting, to provide the pay scale to the third party, and would require the third party to include the pay scale in the job posting. [i]
accesslifthandlers.com
Rental industry finally recognised by LinkedIn
The professional social media network LinkedIn has recently introduced equipment rental among its industry categories. ERA encourages all rental companies and their employees to edit or add equipment rental services in their profiles. Previously, profiles of rental companies (and of their employees) had to be categorised under related industries, with...
aiexpress.io
Japanese firms team up to protect connected cars
Ryan is a senior editor at TechForge Media with over a decade of expertise protecting the most recent know-how and interviewing main business figures. He can typically be sighted at tech conferences with a robust espresso in a single hand and a laptop computer within the different. If it is geeky, he’s in all probability into it. Discover him on Twitter: @Gadget_Ry.
A Guide to Conducting Privacy Risk Assessments
According to Gartner, by 2023, 65% of the world’s population will have their personal information covered under modern privacy regulations. In addition to this worldwide legal motion of privacy regulations, consumers themselves are also becoming more privacy-savvy and demanding that businesses protect their personal information. A privacy risk assessment can help companies to answer these two complementing requirements. Let’s dive into the details of what a privacy risk assessment is, why it can benefit businesses, and how to conduct one.
accesslifthandlers.com
Dynapac launches first electric paver
Road construction equipment specialist Dynapac has launched its first electric paver model, as part of its Z.ERA programme to move towards machines with fossil-free drives. Described as “a glimpse of things to come”, the new eCity SD1800W e wheeled paver has a maximum paving capacity of 350 tonnes an hour and offers a paving width of 4.1m with the screed extended.
ffnews.com
Zego Partners With Synectics Solutions to Automate Fight Against Motor Insurance Fraud
Commercial motor insurer Zego is automating its fraud detection in response to significant recent growth. The company has recently featured in the FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies and the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50. The partnership will enable Zego to rapidly screen all policies with Synectics Solutions’...
5 Tips for Managing Cybersecurity Risk
Cybersecurity risks have the potential to affect all businesses regardless of size and should be regarded as a matter of priority. The need for cyber risk management within organizations is essential given the risks of financial and reputational damage and the nature of this ever-evolving landscape. Cyber risk management processes...
Business Insider
5G will advance payments and mobile commerce
5G tech will likely bring about positive changes to the retail industry. And retailers will use their IT investments in 5G to enhance the customer experience. Do you work in the Ecommerce and Retail industry? Get business insights on the latest tech innovations, market trends, and your competitors with data-driven research.
Comments / 0