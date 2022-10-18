ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WBEZ/Sun-Times Poll: Illinois voters don’t want Pritzker or Biden for president — but they’d take either over Trump

illinoisnewsroom.org
 3 days ago
Comments / 294

Cheryl Elizabeth Garcia
3d ago

Anybody in their right mind would not vote for either Biden or Pritzer! Or any Democrat for that matter. I’ll vote for Trump any day! At least we prospered under his administration.

Reply(39)
197
Bo Diddly
3d ago

FAKE news: I travel all over Illinois for work, and every person I talk to say they'd take mean tweets over gas prices and economy any time. They're voting RED.

Reply(21)
165
Carol Kidd
3d ago

how twisted do you have to be to choose this destruction from this administration and the Democrats over the prosperity of every American under the last administration?

Reply(12)
92
