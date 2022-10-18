Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
8newsnow.com
Multi-vehicle collision closes southwest valley roadway
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A multi-vehicle crash caused road closures in the southwest valley. According to Metro police, two vehicles traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road collided with a third at the intersection of Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley. Police said that following the collision, the two vehicles continued...
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
‘Restaurant Row’ takes shape in North Las Vegas
As a restaurant row started to take shape in North Las Vegas, those who live nearby shared what these changes mean to them as business owners offer excitement over opportunity.
news3lv.com
Dust advisory issued for Clark County as high wind warnings begin Saturday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An air quality warning has been issued as the valley prepares to see high winds over the weekend. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability announced Thursday that the warning would take place Saturday, October 22, and could be extended should the high winds continue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
news3lv.com
Street racing incident knocks down power, bus stop in southwest valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A seven-vehicle crash as a result of street racing caused a power outage and a bus stop to be demolished in the southwest valley on Monday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported at the intersection of Fort Apache and Flamingo after multiple 911 calls around 8:55 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Armed suspect in custody following barricade near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Police are warning the public to avoid the area. This is...
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Pedestrian killed at Sunset Park after being run over by truck
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being run over by a truck in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. The incident was reported around 1:38 p.m. at Sunset Park, near 2601 East SunsetRoad. According to police, a Freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was traveling eastbound through Sunset Park when […]
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Progress in the “Speedway Bowl”
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More signs of progress in the Speedway Bowl. We told you the other day about an overnight closure this week at southbound I-15 where it meets the northern 215 beltway. The progress on the project involves a different detour than previous similar closures....
news3lv.com
White utility van sought after motorcyclist killed in crash on northern 215 Beltway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Northern 215 Beltway on Wednesday, and authorities are looking for a white utility van that left the scene. The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 215 at N. Durango Drive, Trooper Ashlee Wellman with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
Auto-pedestrian crash closes portion of 15 South
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-15 South between Flamingo and Tropicana early Tuesday. The accident forced Nevada State Police to close the freeway and detour all traffic off the freeway using the EB Flamingo exit.
Neighbors voice concerns after trash was dumped onto street in southwest Las Vegas valley
A neighborhood in the Southwest Las Vegas valley is concerned after a load of recyclables was dumped onto one of their streets
Las Vegas’ When We Were Young 2022: Line-up, set times, parking, bag policy, more
Saturday marks the first ever When We Were Young Festival. 8 News Now has compiled a list of everything you'll need to know before you go.
news3lv.com
Person barricaded inside semi-truck in northeast valley taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have taken a person into custody after being barricaded inside a semi-truck in the northeast Las Vegas valley for several hours Tuesday. The incident began around 8:16 a.m. as officers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi on Cheyenne Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
All Net Resort and Arena set to move forward on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More changes could be coming to the north end of the Las Vegas Strip after more than a decade of talk surrounding it. All Net Resort and Arena released a scheduled opening date for the property headed by former NBA player Jackie Robinson. Once built it would bring another professional sports […]
Building Permit Issued for First Las Vegas Cajun Crack’n
More seafood boil is headed to the Las Vegas Valley
