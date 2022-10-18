ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Multi-vehicle collision closes southwest valley roadway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A multi-vehicle crash caused road closures in the southwest valley. According to Metro police, two vehicles traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road collided with a third at the intersection of Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley. Police said that following the collision, the two vehicles continued...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pedestrian killed at Sunset Park after being run over by truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being run over by a truck in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. The incident was reported around 1:38 p.m. at Sunset Park, near 2601 East SunsetRoad. According to police, a Freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was traveling eastbound through Sunset Park when […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Progress in the “Speedway Bowl”

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More signs of progress in the Speedway Bowl. We told you the other day about an overnight closure this week at southbound I-15 where it meets the northern 215 beltway. The progress on the project involves a different detour than previous similar closures....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Person barricaded inside semi-truck in northeast valley taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have taken a person into custody after being barricaded inside a semi-truck in the northeast Las Vegas valley for several hours Tuesday. The incident began around 8:16 a.m. as officers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi on Cheyenne Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV

