NBC Connecticut
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
NBC Connecticut
China-Owned TikTok Denies It Could Use Location Information to Track U.S. Users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
NBC Connecticut
Gen Zers Are Socking Away 14% of Their Income for Retirement, a Higher Share Than Older Adults
Overall confidence in being on track for retirement is lower than it was a year ago due to inflation and market volatility, but Gen Z has the highest share of share of savers who feel like they're getting it right. Among older generations (millennials, Gen X and baby boomers), the...
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Tells Investors That IBM Is a ‘Trust But Verify' Situation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to tread carefully if they're debating whether to buy shares of IBM after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. "Even after IBM's nearly 5% rally today, the stock's still down substantially versus where it was trading just a few months ago. I'm optimistic," he said.
NBC Connecticut
Snap Plunges More Than 30% to Lowest Level Since Early 2019
Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The good news: Stocks are on pace to have their best week since early last month. The bad news: U.S. markets are on a two-day losing streak, and things didn't look so great before the bell Friday, either. After a promising start to the week, when stocks were fueled by relatively strong earnings reports from big banks and others, bond yields shot up, sending equities down. On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.239% for the first time in 14 years. Yields for the 2-year and the 30-year also hit levels not seen in more than a decade. Read live market updates here.
NBC Connecticut
A Timeline of What Happens Next Following UK PM Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after just 44 days in office, firing the starting gun on yet another Conservative Party leadership contest. It means Truss becomes Britain's shortest-serving prime minister in history and the third Conservative leader to quit in as many years. Her resignation kickstarts the search for a new leader at a time when the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis and a looming economic recession.
NBC Connecticut
California Isn't the No. 1 State for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts—But It Still Ranks in the Top 7
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may want to consider moving to Nevada: It ranks as the No. 1 most crypto-friendly state in the U.S., according to a 2022 SmartAsset study. This is due to a number of factors, including high availability of jobs within the crypto industry and crypto-friendly legislation. Local governments aren't allowed to tax blockchain technology, the underlying tech that cryptocurrency relies on to operate, for example.
