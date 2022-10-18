PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is the day we’ve all been anticipating. There are so many hopes and dreams hanging on these little jewels from the sky. So, when will the rain make an appearance? Friday morning is our transition from hopeless haze to clouds, then rain. If you feel something dropping on your head, it’s not a passing bird, it’s R.A.I.N.! This should occur sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Portland.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO