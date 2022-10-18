Read full article on original website
It’s a toxic soup of morning fog and smoke, better air is on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is Portland’s third morning in a row sitting in the “unhealthy” air quality category. It’s a nasty combination of an inversion with fog that is inundated with wildfire particulate matter. Air quality won’t improve until Thursday afternoon or evening.
It’s what you’ve been waiting for: Rain returns to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is the day we’ve all been anticipating. There are so many hopes and dreams hanging on these little jewels from the sky. So, when will the rain make an appearance? Friday morning is our transition from hopeless haze to clouds, then rain. If you feel something dropping on your head, it’s not a passing bird, it’s R.A.I.N.! This should occur sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Portland.
Sunshine Division
Since 1923, Sunshine Division has been on the front lines providing emergency food and clothing relief to our most vulnerable neighbors. It all started in 1922, when the economy had taken a dip and the City of Portland had to lay off more than 40 police officers. To compensate for the loss, then-Portland Mayor George Baker gathered volunteer civilians to serve in emergency situations, which would eventually be called the Portland Police Reserve.
A fresh coat of snow for Mt. Hood is on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s nearly 70 degrees up on Mt. Hood Tuesday afternoon — which is not quite the type of weather that says snow is on the way. That warm air will be plummeting to below-freezing by the weekend. So the question is: are you ready for mountain snow?
