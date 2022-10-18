Gov. Stitt holds ceremonial bill signing at Oklahoma Military Academy Museum

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt hosted a ceremonial bill signing of SB 1418 and SB 1416, both of which relate to helping members of the Oklahoma National Guard receive higher education.

The signing was held at the Oklahoma Military Academy Museum, located on the campus of Rogers State University.

Gov. Stitt was joined by Brigadier General Thomas H. Mancino, Senator Kim David, and members of the Oklahoma National Guard.

After the event, Gov. Stitt took to social media to share his thanks to members of the National Guard.

SB 1418 and SB 1416 were both signed into law in April, 2022. They became effective July 1, 2022.

