Police pursuits are very dangerous. However it’s such a damned if I do/don’t situation. We as a society can’t let these Bad people get away with their crimes than the flip side we can’t put innocent bystanders in these situations with the potential of getting hurt or worse killed. I wish I had an answer . But I do know I’m so over these Bad people getting away with their crimes . It’s like a Wild West show out there .
This is so tragic. All this man was doing was going to work to make a living and then ends up being killed. Police chases are very dangerous and puts innocent people in danger.
this there fault they knew that he wouldn't stop for OPD and they still made the decision to chase him and a innocent man has lost his life because of it and all they have to say is they was falling orders shame on them that man's death is on yall hands and you need to be held accountable for it
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Comments / 20