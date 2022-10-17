The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with unbeaten Ole Miss on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. There's certainly more reason to feel confident in LSU after the offense clicked last week, but now the run defense looks shaky. The Tigers allowed more than 200 yards rushing and multiple explosive plays in two straight games, and Ole Miss just rushed for 448 yards. While LSU can win if the offense plays well again, Ole Miss has an edge in a high-scoring game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO