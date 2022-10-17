ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery

LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Ole Miss

It’s going to be an exciting Saturday in Tiger Stadium as LSU welcomes the SEC West’s last undefeated team to town. Here to explain to us what exactly is happening at Ole Miss is Red Cup Rebellion’s One Man To Beat. This Q&A isn’t for X’s and O’s, it’s for having real fun.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Brian Kelly hopes 2 weeks make a big difference for Tigers

Two weeks isn’t a very long time. But sometimes in college football, it can make a big difference. LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes this is one of those times. The Tigers’ game against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium comes exactly 2 weeks after their only previous game against a ranked team this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with unbeaten Ole Miss on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. There's certainly more reason to feel confident in LSU after the offense clicked last week, but now the run defense looks shaky. The Tigers allowed more than 200 yards rushing and multiple explosive plays in two straight games, and Ole Miss just rushed for 448 yards. While LSU can win if the offense plays well again, Ole Miss has an edge in a high-scoring game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021

LSU's building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021, the university confirmed Monday. Committee members came to a consensus to disband the group to “give the new administration adequate time to develop its vision and set priorities,” according to a letter sent to LSU President William Tate IV on behalf of the committee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA

