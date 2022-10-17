ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with unbeaten Ole Miss on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. There's certainly more reason to feel confident in LSU after the offense clicked last week, but now the run defense looks shaky. The Tigers allowed more than 200 yards rushing and multiple explosive plays in two straight games, and Ole Miss just rushed for 448 yards. While LSU can win if the offense plays well again, Ole Miss has an edge in a high-scoring game.
Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida

Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders

The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
Letters: East Baton Rouge students need more afterschool programs

Increased youth-related violent crimes and poor reading scores have received considerable attention in East Baton Rouge Parish. Solutions are not easy, but more after-school programs can address both issues. The Baton Rouge Area Youth Network, founded in 2021, is a collaboration of youth organizations and agencies aiming to increase our...
Letters: Citizens ought to work with police, not against them, to limit crime

In response to the article about more police presence due to the increase in violence in Baton Rouge, it is much needed. As Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul explained, there is more than one solution to the violence. Every citizen can be the eyes and ears of the community. There must not be an us-versus-them attitude when violence affects us all in one way or another.
