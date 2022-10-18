ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Reveals 'Pretend Therapist' George Clooney Gave Her 'Really Surprising' Dating Advice

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
That's what friend are for! Though George Clooney swung by Drew Barrymore 's talk show to chat about his flick Ticket to Paradise , he wound up staying an extra "hour and fifteen minutes" to have a deep discussion with the actress.

"That was what was so amazing," the mom-of-two gushed in a new interview. "He was so gracious and giving of his time."

"I lied down on the floor and he was doctor George and I feel like George is the kind of person who also doesn't have a wall up and I don't have a wall up," she spilled. "So, if you're talking to a friend pretending to be in therapy or you're actually talking to a real therapist, like, the sooner those walls come down or are not there the quicker you're gonna get to the good stuff, so we just dived right in."

Barrymore, who's been single since she and Will Kopleman divorced in 2016, also revealed that her old Confessions of a Dangerous Mind costar offered her both dating advice and "insight" into how he and wife Amal make their relationship work.

The Rebel Homemaker author called his suggestions "really surprising" and useful; so much so, she wishes that "all couples" could hear his words "because there’s an old-fashioned love that continues on in their marriage and their parenthood that I think it seems like a lot of us lose sight of.

'HOT MESS' DREW BARRYMORE HAD SCREAMING OFF-AIR MELTDOWN BEFORE TAPING TALK SHOW

One thing that stuck out to Barrymore is how Clooney didn't settle and instead "held out for the right one. [That's] really good dating advice for all of us."

As OK! reported, Barrymore revealed candid details about her life as a single woman, revealing in a blog post that she hasn't been in an "intimate relationship" since her divorce. However, it's not something she's ever shed tears over.

"I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world! A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time.

Barrymore talked to Entertainment Tonight .

