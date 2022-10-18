Selma Blair addresses ‘really emotional’ exit from ‘DWTS’ due to health concerns

Selma Blair gracefully bowed out of “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night due to ongoing health concerns.

The “Cruel Intentions” star and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, performed one last dance together during “Most Memorable Year” night, a tear-filled waltz to Andra Day’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love.”

The routine was choreographed to reflect the year 2018 for Blair, which is when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) after years of illness.

“This was a really emotional night for me,” Blair, 50, told Page Six after the show. “Because it was filled with so much love for me and my love for everyone here is really, really, really returned.”

When asked what she’s learned about herself from her journey on the dance competition show, the “Legally Blonde” star said she exceeded her own expectations in so many ways.

“I learned that I could do things that I didn’t even think I wanted to do anymore,” she explained. “I learned that with passion and [hope] that you could feel as beautiful as the people that you’re watching. That it can be inspiring.”

She continued, “For me, there’s never any, like, despair in comparison when you’re with a crowd like this, with these celebrities and these pros. I’m so proud of this show and this production for welcoming a couple of us [like Daniel Durant, who is deaf] where it’s just a little extra of a challenge. But look at the way we just prove ourselves in different ways.”

Farber, 38, also addressed his exit, reflecting on how inspiring it was to be paired with such “an icon” this season.

“There aren’t enough words to say how proud I am,” he told reporters Monday night. “She is a true inspiration. She has not only inspired myself, but so many people around the world … there’s nothing this lady can’t do.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society , MS is “a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything we do.” Symptoms include memory and speech problems, pain, fatigue and difficulty walking.

Blair explained in a pre-taped interview package that aired ahead of her performance Monday night that she had to leave the competition due to issues stemming from her condition.

“I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can’t go on with the competition. I’ve pushed as far as I could,” Blair told Farber. “With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want.”

She further explained, “I really want to have one last beautiful dance with you, and bow out. So, this is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also, the power in realizing it’s time to walk away. I am so, so grateful to be able to do one last gentle dance.”

Back in September, Blair told Page Six that she said “yes” to Season 31 of “DWTS” just “four or five days” before the full cast was revealed on “Good Morning America.” While she was admittedly “terrified” to attempt dancing herself, she told us she also had to convince her team to get on board with the idea.

“There was terror and nerves because I don’t have experience dancing, like, with steps. I can pose like a dancer for maybe two seconds,” she said at the time.

“But once I decided and convinced my team that I could do this, that it wasn’t going to be too dangerous for me, that I could do this, [it was OK]. We do these things we want to find joy in. And then I’m all in.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns Tuesday for “Prom Night” at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.