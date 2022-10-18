ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Selma Blair Chokes Back Tears After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Due to Health Concerns: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

By Emily Longeretta
SFGate
 3 days ago
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
SFGate

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Glimmers in Emerald Green Dress & Roger Vivier Heart Heels at Omega’s Event

Nicole Kidman joined Omega for a country-themed celebration of women in Nashville, yesterday. The Australian actress was dressed to impress, glimmering in an emerald green gown and Roger Vivier heels. The eye-catching gown consisted of an off-the-shoulder bodice made to look like a large bow, the sequined fabric cascading down Kidman’s arms to create a sort of draped shawl. The dress’ skirt hit mid-length and featured a large bow attached to the side. The “Eyes Wide Shut” star carried a green satin clutch with a jewel-encrusted buckle to match her dress and further accessorized with eye-catching gold jewelry. As for footwear, Kidman...
NASHVILLE, TN

