Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of October 17 to 22, 2022
Aries (March 21 to April 20) While it’s a good thing to give to others, be careful not to give too much. Find a balance between what you are willing to give and what you actually have. Don’t sacrifice your own needs and wants for the sake of others.
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 21, 2022
With the Virgo moon in favorable aspect to Uranus we make quick work of the most important tasks. The industrious energy of these last beats of the Libra sun will pave the way for the new projects that will begin next week. Checklists are exceptionally lucky and there’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of checking things off.
MindBodyGreen
October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
themindsjournal.com
Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign (9th October To 15th October)
Aries – Your most meaningful relationships will be the focal point this week. You might have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone and release some pent-up negative feelings. You’ll see eye to eye with your significant other, closest friends, and business partners. Taurus – You’ll be reminded to tend...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast September 19th To 25th, 2022
Mercury will Retrograde into Virgo this week, forcing us to deal with issues that haven't been settled since the end of August, In this week’s Astrology. Also, the Sun and New Moon both fall in the sign of Libra this week, giving us a lot of Libra energy.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – October 21, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Someone has some suggestions to offer regarding your new project. You might find them helpful. Remember to avoid speculation and to stick with just the facts, dear Lamb. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An old friend suddenly reappears. Whether this proves to be...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 7
Things you know you really need to say can get tangled up in trying to be too kind – so make sure you follow through with any conversation, by separating words from feelings. A family that recently increased in size is ready to take a new direction together. Yes,...
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Best Horoscope Site In 2022 - Accurate Astrology Predictions At Your Fingertips
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. In ancient times, people watched the movements of the planets to measure, record, and predict seasonal changes. Fast forward to the...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
MindBodyGreen
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
suggest.com
October 16-22 Horoscope: Rest Up For What’s Ahead
This week, a waning Moon flies through the last three Houses of the Zodiac: the 10th House of Social Status, the 11th House of Friendships, and the 12th House of Self-Undoing. Each House governs broad, far-reaching aspects of life. As the Moon wanes, so does our energy and motivation, signaling a need for rest, reevaluation, and recalibration.
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Own Your Power, Because the Truth Can Set You Free
Although things may be slowing down, your horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is encouraging you to pace yourself and take your time. However, as brainiac Mercury enters social, clever and diplomatic Libra on October 10, you’re starting to see your situation from the opposite angle. If you’re willing to step out of your own near-sightedness, you’ll find a much more fair and balanced perspective. The truth is rarely ever black or white, but shades of gray. By October 11, the sun in Libra will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn, encouraging you to do...
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
In Style
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
