Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.1%...
Stocks give up an early gain and close lower on Wall Street

Stocks on Wall Street lost ground again Thursday, though the major indexes remained on pace for a weekly gain after a strong two-day rally earlier this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Nearly three-fourths of the stocks in the benchmark index closed in the red, with retailers, banks and industrial companies among the biggest weights. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Small company stocks fell more than the broader market, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower.
Stocks lose ground as more earnings roll in; yields rise

A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply...
US futures dragged down by Snap, other falling social media

A report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter’s workforce if and when he takes over, along with more grim news from Snap sent social media companies tumbling in premarket trading early Friday. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 slid 0.8% while futures for the Dow dipped...
4 Ways Investors Can Make the Most of Inflation

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Housing costs are up, groceries are up, and the stock market is down.
The 8.7% Social Security Increase in 2023 Could Be as Big as It Gets

After months of anticipation, retirees now know that their Social Security benefits will officially go up by 8.7% in 2023, due to the most significant cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. In September, the average monthly Social Security check for retirees was $1,628.17, meaning that next year retirees...
STU ELLIS: It is time to pay the piper

Economics 101 is a typical college course that teaches students the principles of supply and demand. It is a course that any farmer could teach in any university. And those principles are the primary drivers of the commodity market, which allows U.S. farmers to conveniently communicate with foreign buyers, regardless of their preferred spoken language.

