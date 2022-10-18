Read full article on original website
Local Solar Co-ops with Bobby King and Solar United Neighbors
Solar United Neighbors is launching its 15th solar power buying co-op for Minnesota residents in a webinar next Tuesday evening, October 25th. Solar United Neighbors has already helped people build solar power buying co-ops in the Bemidji area and on the iron range. This new one will expand solar power opportunities for neighbors, businesses and community organizations in northeastern Minnesota. And Bobby King is the program director for Solar United Neighbors in Minnesota. He joins us now to tell us how solar power buying co-ops work. Welcome Bobby.
MN Duck Season 2022
…when it's cold out like this, ducks have to move around to find forage, so they fly around a lot more and the wind kind of stirs them up. And then with the northwest winds, migrant ducks move in…So it's pretty much prime conditions… Steve Cordts, MN DNR.
Election 2022: MN Senate District 3 Grant Hauschild vs. Andrea Zupancich
Candidates in the Minnesota Senate District 3 race met in a forum produced by WDSE -WRPT. Moderator Heidi Holtan, KAXE/KBXE's News Director, questioned Republican candidate Andrea Zupancich and DFL candidate Grant Hauschild in this hour-long special.
MinnPost's Greta Kaul on 2022 Election Polls
MinnPost is Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers. MinnPost Associate Editor and Data Reporter Greta Kaul joined us to talk about the polls they've been publishing this election season. They are spotlighting a new survey commissioned by Embold Research. Greta reminded us that polls are not the ultimate indicator of the outcome: they are a snapshot of the moment.
