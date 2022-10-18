Solar United Neighbors is launching its 15th solar power buying co-op for Minnesota residents in a webinar next Tuesday evening, October 25th. Solar United Neighbors has already helped people build solar power buying co-ops in the Bemidji area and on the iron range. This new one will expand solar power opportunities for neighbors, businesses and community organizations in northeastern Minnesota. And Bobby King is the program director for Solar United Neighbors in Minnesota. He joins us now to tell us how solar power buying co-ops work. Welcome Bobby.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO